Viewers And Critics Have Just 1 Complaint About Netflix's New Show Pokémon Concierge

For many of us, January is a time for putting away the twinkling lights, cracking on with those dreaded New Year resolutions and, indeed, heading back to work after a relaxing break with our loved ones.
If any of that sounds familiar, and you’re already feeling a little worn out at the thought of the long month ahead, we can suggest tuning in to the new Netflix animated series Pokémon Concierge.
The adorable and wholesome new show uses stop-motion animation to tell stories about the beloved creatures staying at a relaxing spa resort, and when we say the whole thing is like a cosy, warm hug, we really mean it.
And clearly, we aren’t the only ones who think so – Pokémon Concierge has already racked up an impressive score of 100% on the reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with fans of the franchise similarly won over, and the show currently sitting .
That being said, there is one complaint that viewers have – the show’s brisk run time.
Pokémon Concierge runs for just four instalments, with the shortest episode clocking in at just 14 minutes in total. And fans are already crying out for more:
A second season is yet to be confirmed, but HuffPost UK has contacted Netflix for comment.
If you’ve already binged all four episodes of Pokémon Concierge and want to keep the nostalgia and escapism going, Netflix also has the first 52 episodes of the original Pokémon anime Indigo League.
You can also watch the recent film Detective Pikachu for free on the BBC’s iPlayer service.