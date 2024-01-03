Viewers And Critics Have Just 1 Complaint About Netflix's New Show Pokémon Concierge

Psyduck steals the show in Pokémon Concierge Netflix

For many of us, January is a time for putting away the twinkling lights, cracking on with those dreaded New Year resolutions and, indeed, heading back to work after a relaxing break with our loved ones.

If any of that sounds familiar, and you’re already feeling a little worn out at the thought of the long month ahead, we can suggest tuning in to the new Netflix animated series Pokémon Concierge.

The adorable and wholesome new show uses stop-motion animation to tell stories about the beloved creatures staying at a relaxing spa resort, and when we say the whole thing is like a cosy, warm hug, we really mean it.

And clearly, we aren’t the only ones who think so – Pokémon Concierge has already racked up an impressive score of 100% on the reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with fans of the franchise similarly won over, and the show currently sitting .

That being said, there is one complaint that viewers have – the show’s brisk run time.

Pokémon Concierge runs for just four instalments, with the shortest episode clocking in at just 14 minutes in total. And fans are already crying out for more:

Just finished watching Pokémon Concierge! 🏝️



It was the cutest show ever but what do you mean there’s only 4 episodes???



*slams hands on desk* GIVE ME MORE IMMEDIATELY 😭 pic.twitter.com/xbb3zSdv82 — Vee (@AjentVee) December 28, 2023

Me realising that there's only 4 episodes of Pokemon Concierge: pic.twitter.com/LAQwkHSPwU — Jonathon. (@BroMetapod) December 29, 2023

Pokèmon concierge needs to be longer than four episodes.... it was so cute!!! #PokemonConcierge pic.twitter.com/Q3HBNJSJUa — 💀💜CarrieGhoul🖤💀 (@GamerGhoul6) December 28, 2023

what do you mean pokemon concierge is only 4 fifteen-ish minute episodes!? pic.twitter.com/RcHFf1Y2PF — bee 💛 (she/her) (@beesinspring) December 30, 2023

Who do I gotta fight to have Pokémon concierge make 1000 more episodes. I really needed it. pic.twitter.com/Bk9Op9RtX8 — OhKero 🐸 (@OhHelloKero) December 28, 2023

Okay Netflix, get on it and produce more episodes of pokemon concierge. We demand it! 😤 pic.twitter.com/Uj76SWs6od — Gym Leader Chris💧 (@Frankly_Oz) December 30, 2023

Pokemon Concierge is so cute and I’m so sad it’s only 4 episodes



Harper keeps asking for more episodes pic.twitter.com/VSkb1byvho — Justin Wong (@JWonggg) December 31, 2023

Finished Pokémon Concierge



WHY IS THIS ONLY FOUR EPISODES I NEED MORE OF THIS NOW IT’S SO GOOD I LOVE SLICE OF LIFE POKÉMON



NETFLIX RENEW FOR ANOTHER SEASON PLEASE IM BEGGING pic.twitter.com/moTVdL1vGw — Mystic Aidan (@MysticAidanYT) December 29, 2023

I'm sorry, but what the hell do you mean there's only 4 episodes of Pokémon Concierge?? pic.twitter.com/EaESbKO3E7 — Caitlin (@CJMasessa) January 3, 2024

Pokémon Concierge is the cutest thing I’ve watched in awhile I can’t believe it’s only 4 episodes 😭😭😭😭💖💖💖 pic.twitter.com/8S4Fe4PDSt — Egg 🦋 (@Egg_valorant) January 2, 2024

Pokémon Concierge only being four episodes feels criminal pic.twitter.com/08yArqliEW — The Bijou Bentley Holiday Special 🎄 (@bijoubentley) January 2, 2024

Pokemon Concierge is perfect, it is adorable slice of life with beautiful stop motion, i wish there were 1000 more episodes — SungWon Cho (@ProZD) January 2, 2024

Yeah I'm gonna need a thousand more episodes of Pokémon Concierge, because 💖🙏🏻💕🥺🥰❤️ pic.twitter.com/SsFDCaXv3T — andreas 🇵🇸 (@MrDrewy) January 3, 2024

A second season is yet to be confirmed, but HuffPost UK has contacted Netflix for comment.

If you’ve already binged all four episodes of Pokémon Concierge and want to keep the nostalgia and escapism going, Netflix also has the first 52 episodes of the original Pokémon anime Indigo League.