Netflix Just Announced Its Decision About The Future Of Squid Game: The Challenge

Squid Game The Challenge debuted on Netflix last month Netflix

As fans all over the world wait to find out which of the remaining players will be crowned the first ever winner of Squid Game: The Challenge, Netflix has announced that a decision has been made about the future of the show.

Filmed last year, Squid Game: The Challenge is a reality competition based on the Korean drama of the same name, which was a mammoth hit for the streaming service back in 2021.

The show sees a group of 456 contestants from all over the world being put through their paces in a variety of challenges inspired by children’s games, to try and scoop the largest cash prize in TV history.

With just one episode left to go, Netflix announced on Wednesday morning that the show will return for a second season, featuring a new cast of hopefuls.

“There was no red light in our decision to greenlight season two of Squid Game: The Challenge, the most ambitious unscripted show we’ve premiered at Netflix,” said the platform’s VP of nonfiction.

“We’re so excited to continue the franchise of Squid Game with our team in Korea, and producers at Studio Lambert and The Garden for this epic competition series.”

Red Light/Green Light has become one of Squid Game's signature challenges PETE DADDS/NETFLIX

Squid Game: The Challenge was initially met with a mixed reaction when it was first announced, and split opinion right down the middle when it came to critics.

However, it has already proved popular with viewers, becoming the streaming service’s number one show in an impressive 76 countries.