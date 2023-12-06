Squid Game The Challenge Star Claims Some Contestants Were 'Booted' For 1 Very Saucy Reason

Squid Game The Challenge has proved to be another hit for Netflix Netflix

One contestant on Squid Game The Challenge has been spilling the beans about what really went on behind the scenes of the Netflix competition show.

Inspired by the hugely popular Korean drama, the 10-part series sees 456 contestants being put through their paces in sinister challenges based on popular children’s games in a bid to scoop the biggest cash prize in TV history.

Advertisement

Eliminated early on in the proceedings was Stephen Goku Lomas, otherwise known as Player 243.

Since the show began airing, Stephen has lifted the lid on what the show was like to compete in, with filming taking place in the UK last year.

Player 243 on the set of Squid Game The Challenge Netflix

In one video, he revealed that before production got underway, all 456 participants were quarantined at a hotel, where they were forbidden from as much as talking to one another.

However, that seemingly didn’t stop some hopefuls from defying the rules.

“Some people got caught sneaking into each other’s rooms and hooking up so they got booted from the show,” he claimed in the clip.

Advertisement

Of course, viewers might remember that Stephen arrived in the competition with his pal Chase, who was axed in the first stage.

While he and Chase did technically break production’s rule about interacting with competitors, he added: “They were like, ‘Oh, they came here together anyway so they’re fine’.”

HuffPost UK has contacted Netflix for comment.

The final instalment of Squid Game The Challenge will begin streaming on Netflix at 9pm PST on Wednesday 6 December… which unfortunately means viewers in the UK will have to wait until the early hours of Thursday morning to find out which participant has triumphed.