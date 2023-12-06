Here's Our Top Pick Of The New Films And Shows Coming To Netflix In December 2023

Netflix

With Christmas officially less than three weeks away, the arrival of December has come an inevitable influx of TV shows and films to the streaming giant Netflix.

There’s plenty on offer on the platform, including long-awaited sequels to beloved family classics and a final visit to the hugely popular dramatisation of the British monarchy.

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in December 2023…

Christmas As Usual (6 December)

What’s it about? It’s finally time of year when Netflix starts dishing out its new festive originals. Christmas As Usual is a classic fish-out-of-water comedy following Jash and Thea as the latter takes her boyfriend home to Norway for the holidays for the first time. What ensues is varying levels of spice-tolerance and ice swims.

Netflix says: “To celebrate their engagement, Thea takes Jashan home — but his Indian roots and her family’s Norwegian traditions clash in a chaotic Christmas.”

Squid Game: The Challenge (6 December)

What’s it about? After whittling 456 players down to just a handful through a series of brutal challenges, just one episode remains in the series. Who will be taking home the biggest cash prize in reality TV history?

Netflix says: “The game that started with 456 players competing for their chance at winning 4.56 Million Dollars is now down to the final three contestants. Tune into the Squid Game: The Challenge finale event on 6 December to see who will take home the grand prize.”

The Crown (14 December)

What’s it about? The last ever visit to Peter Morgan’s dramatisation of the British monarchy, the latter half of season six follows the institution’s players up until then-Prince Charles’ wedding to Camilla Parker-Bowles.

While the season’s first part centre around the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, these new episodes will focus on Tony Blair’s tenure as prime minister, and the early relationship between Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Netflix says: “Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign.”

Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget (15 December)

What’s it about? The long-awaited sequel to Aardman’s poultry-centric classic, this Chicken Run sequel returns to the world of Ginger and Rocky (voiced by Thandiwe Newton and Zachary Levi this time around), as well as their baby chick, Molly (Bella Ramsey). The chickens are safe on an oasis of an island – but Molly’s curiosity leads her back into Mrs Tweedy-shaped trouble.

Netflix says: “Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream – a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world… But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. This time, they’re breaking in.”

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child Of Fire (15 December)

What’s it about? From Zack Snyder, this epic space opera film follows Sofia Boutella’s Kora as she seeks redemption from her past in the face of an oppressive government. It’s a two-parter, with follow-up The Scargiver scheduled for release in 2024. Charlie Hunnam and Ed Skrein co-star.

Netflix says: “When a colony on the edge of the galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, they dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighbouring planets to help them take a stand.”

Maestro (20 December)

What’s it about? Bradley Cooper (on double duty as director as well as star) and Carey Mulligan take the lead in this new biopic based on the life of legendary musician and composer Leonard Bernstein.

Netflix says: “From Director Bradley Cooper, Maestro is the towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between cultural icon Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro, at its core, is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.”

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (25 December)

What’s it about? Stand-up comedian Ricky Gervais returns with his latest Netflix stand-up special. While the tour on which it’s based proved divisive when the comic was performing it, reaction to a first-look teaser last month proved to be a little on the tepid side…

Netflix says: “Ricky Gervais dishes out controversial takes on political correctness and oversensitivity in a taboo-busting comedy special about the end of humanity.”

Pokémon Concierge (28 December)

What’s it about? An adorable stop-motion series from Pokémon, this new show follows Haru (Kimiko Glenn) as she arrives at her dream job. Pikachus, Snorlaxes, Magikarps and more await her help as the new front-of-house person at the Pokémon Resort.

Netflix says: “Welcome to Pokémon Resort, a peaceful getaway for Pokémon to relax and have fun. Which adorable guest will the new concierge Haru befriend and help first?”

Berlin (29 December)

What’s it about? A spin-off to the hugely popular Money Heist series, Berlin focuses (unsurprisingly) on the thief nicknamed after Germany’s capital. The series will follow Berlin (real name Andrés de Fonollosa, portrayed by Pedro Alonson) in his prime as an illusionist and criminal.