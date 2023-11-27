Bobby Berk Shares Intriguing Update After Announcing He's Quitting Queer Eye

Bobby Berk visiting the Empire State Building earlier this year Roy Rochlin via Getty Images

Queer Eye star Bobby Berk has confirmed he has a show of his own in the works.

Fans of the makeover show were left devastated earlier this month when Bobby revealed he was stepping down from the hit Netflix show after eight series as part of the “Fab Five”.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that season eight will be my final season on Queer Eye,” he wrote on Instagram.

“It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon.”

It didn’t take long before fans started questioning if the interior design expert – who has become known for the sheer amount of effort he puts into each of his home renovations – would host his own show after stepping away from Queer Eye.

And it sounds like he’s making fans’ wishes come true.

Over the weekend, Bobby posted a clip of fans’ comments on Instagram, along with the message: “I’ve heard you, and it’s gunna happen.”

Queer Eye – a reboot of the popular show Queer Eye For The Straight Guy – debuted on Netlfix in 2018, and immediately proved popular with viewers, with international spin-offs later launching in Brazil and Germany.

Since then, the show has scooped an impressive 10 Emmy wins, most recently picking up Outstanding Structured Reality Program in 2022.