Queer Eye Stars Speak Out As Fab 5 Member Confirms Exit From Show

Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo Brown pictured on the set of season seven ILANA PANICH-LINSMAN/NETFLIX

The stars of Netflix’s Queer Eye have spoken out in support of castmate Bobby Berk, following the news he’s stepping down from the show.

On Monday evening, the interior design expert announced he was leaving Queer Eye after eight seasons as part of the Fab Five.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that season eight will be my final season on Queer Eye,” he wrote on Instagram.

“It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon.”

He signed off his post with the hashtag #ForeverTheFab5.

“#ForeverTheFab5 indeed, and don’t forget it,” commented Antoni Porowski, while Karamo Brown agreed: “We are #ForeverTheFab5 no matter what. I’m about to be at Netflix’s door and e-mails telling them you can’t leave! Who is coming with me? I love you!”

Karamo later wrote: “My heart is broken that season 8 will be Bobby ’s last on Queer Eye! He is magic in what he designs and how he makes us all feel.”

Jonathan Van Ness also shared a string of heart emojis under Bobby’s post, before hailing him as “one of a kind” and “such a star” in an Instagram post of their own.

JVN paid tribute to their co-star on Instagram Instagram/Jonathan Van Ness

It’s also been revealed that Queer Eye has been commissioned for a ninth series at Netflix, which will be the first not to feature Bobby.