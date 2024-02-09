Ambika Mod Shares How One Day Gave Her A 'Full-Circle' Moment After A 'Terrible Time'

Ambika Mod Dave Benett via Getty Images

One Day star Ambika Mod has spoken about how the show helped provide her with a “full-circle” moment after a turbulent period in her career.

After impressing viewers in the medical comedy-drama This Is Going To Hurt, Ambika can currently be seen as the lead in Netflix’s new version of One Day, alongside The White Lotus’ Leo Woodall.

Those familiar with David Nicholls’ much-loved book (or its less-loved movie adaptation) will know the story begins in Edinburgh, where actor and comedian Ambika already has a bit of personal history.

During an interview on Friday’s edition of The Graham Norton Show, Ambika recalled feeling “a bit lost”, “quite depressed” and like she “wasn’t getting anywhere” after a run at the city’s iconic Fringe festival in 2019.

Ambika Mod as Emma in One Day Ludovic Robert/Netflix

“On the last day of the Fringe, we climbed Arthur’s Seat and I remember it as a terrible time. I was not loving myself or my life,” she admitted.

“Then cut to almost exactly three years later and I am filming in Edinburgh at Arthur’s Seat playing the lead in a Netflix series of my favourite book.”

Ambika added: “It felt very special. A full circle moment.”

Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod in Edinburgh in the first episode of Netflix's One Day Netflix

Elsewhere in the interview, Ambika also admitted to having turned down the offer to appear in One Day several times before eventually accepting it.

“I was being an idiot thinking it wasn’t for me,” she recalled. “A month later I rang my agent to say I had made a terrible mistake.”

One Day is now streaming on Netflix. Watch Ambika Mod’s interview with Graham Norton on Friday night at 10.50pm on BBC One.