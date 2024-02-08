Stranger Things Star Gaten Matarazzo Reveals ‘Messed Up’ Tweak He’d Make To The Show

Gaten Matarazzo via Associated Press

Gaten Matarazzo is giving his two cents on how Stranger Things should play out.

The actor, who stars as Dustin Henderson in the supernatural horror drama series, was asked at a recent panel event what he would change about the Netflix show if he could.

“It might sound messed up, but we should kill more people,” Gaten said, according to CBR.

“This show would be so much better if the stakes were much higher, like, at any moment, any of these kids can kick it. I feel like we’re all too safe.”

Advertisement

Gaten, now 21, was just 13 when he started shooting the first season of Stranger Things.

He’s not the first core cast member to voice that opinion. In 2022, following the release of season four, Millie Bobbie Brown and Noah Schnapp predicted that at least one of the kids would have to die before the show’s end.

“They need to kill off some people, it’s so big,” Noah said in an interview with TheWrap.

“It’s way too big. Last night, we couldn’t even take one group picture because there was like 50 of us. I was like, ‘You need to start killing people off’,” Millie agreed.

“They just need to have one massacre scene where half the cast dies,” Noah then added.

Stranger Things will conclude with a fifth and final season, for which production was delayed due to the Hollywood strikes.

After a hiatus, show-runners announced last month that production was in motion. A release date has not yet been set.