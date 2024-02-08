Fool Me Once Star Michelle Keegan Opens Up About Wild Deleted Scene From Netflix Drama

Michelle Keegan at last year's British Fashion Awards via Associated Press

Having impressed viewers in the UK for over a decade with her roles in Our Girl, Ten Pound Poms and, of course, Coronation Street, Michelle Keegan has found herself a new audience overseas thanks to her role in the drama Fool Me Once.

The Netflix miniseries began streaming last month, and is still among the platform’s most-watched shows all these weeks later, with users still enjoying watching the wild twists and turns unfolding.

During a new interview with Variety, Michelle was asked if she found anything in the script “too nuts”, to which she joked: “All of it, to be fair. It is a little bit nuts.

“But Harlan Coben [who wrote the book on which Fool Me Once is based] grips you literally in the first few seconds and that’s why he’s so good. That’s why he’s one of the best of thriller authors of our time.”

Later in the interview, Michelle revealed that even more action-packed scenes were filmed, which ended on the cutting room floor.

Michelle Keegan as Maya in Fool Me Once Matt Squire/Netflix

“We had these amazing stunt guys, who taught me military moves that [Maya, Michelle’s character] could know, that would take a man down,” she revealed.

“There was a scene that we did with three of the stunt men, but it didn’t make the final cut. Judith was having Maya kidnapped and Maya had to fight off three guys. I shot one and the other two guys ran off.”

“It was really fun to film, but because of time it didn’t make it. At least that’s what they told me. Maybe they thought that would be too much to believe,” she added with a laugh.

Following the success of Fool Me Once, it’s been revealed that Netflix will be adapting even more of Harlan Coben’s work, details of which were revealed last month.

Other Harlan Coben projects currently streaming on the platform include Safe, Stay Close and The Stranger.