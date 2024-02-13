Netflix Releases Intriguing First-Look Teaser For New Prince Andrew Film Scoop

Rufus Sewell and Gillian Anderson in Scoop Netflix

Netflix has released the first teaser for the drama that’s sure to have the whole world talking this spring.

With buzz around the upcoming drama Scoop already building, Netflix released a first-look teaser on Monday.

The minute-long clip sees Rufus and Gillian recreating the car-crash interview for the first time, while co-stars Billie Piper and Keeley Hawes can also be seen as Newsnight producer Sam McAlister, whose book inspired the new film, and Prince Andrew’s former private secretary Amanda Thirsk.

Netflix previously said that Scoop will give viewers the “inside track” on how Prince Andrew first came to be grilled by presenter Emily Maitlis in an interview that made headlines the world over and preceded the Duke’s decision to withdraw from public life.

The film will explore “navigating Palace vetoes, to breaking through to Prince Andrew’s inner circle, the high-stakes negotiations and intensity of rehearsal – to the jaw-dropping interview itself”.

Scoop will begin streaming on Netflix on Friday 5 April.

Another project based on Prince Andrew’s Newsnight interview is also in the works at Amazon Prime, this time with Michael Sheen in the role of the Duke Of York, and Ruth Wilson playing Emily Maitlis.