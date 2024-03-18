Netflix's New Guy Ritchie True Crime Docuseries Is Everything Fans Of The Gentlemen Have Hoped For

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

Already binged Guy Ritchie’s new Netflix series The Gentlemen in its entirety? Fear not, as the iconic British director is already working on a new true crime documentary.

As a master auteur of the criminal genre, the acclaimed director is no stranger to the logistics of a complicated heist.

And that’s exactly what he’s set to explore in a new documentary about one of the most infamous foiled diamond raids in British history.

Millennium Diamond Heist will chart the notorious attempted robbery of the Millennium Dome’s diamond exhibition in Greenwich in November 2000.

The three-part series was announced at the Next on Netflix showcase in London, and will cover “a group of South-East London criminals” orchestrating “what just might be the most audacious heist of all time”, according to What’s On Netflix.

Millennium Diamond Heist, due out in 2026, is directed by Jesse Vile and executive produced by Guy, Simon Chinn, Jonathan Chinn, Suzanne Lavery and Ivan Atkinson.

Perpetrators of the Millennium Dome raid were hoping to get their hands on the Millennium Star diamond, which had an estimated worth of £200 million.

The attempted robbery was ultimately foiled by the Flying Squad branch of the Metropolitan Police.

The heist has previously been covered in ITV’s The Millennium Dome Heist with Ross Kemp. It was also documented in Kris Hollington’s book titled Diamond Geezers: The Inside Story of the Crime of the Millennium and detective superintendent Jon Shatford’s own book with William Doyle called Dome Raiders: How Scotland Yard Foiled the Greatest Robbery of All Time.

Guy’s new eight-part series The Gentlemen continues to hold the top spot in Netflix’s UK TV rankings.

The show stars Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Ray Winstone, Daniel Ings, Vinnie Jones, Joely Richardson and follows an aristocrat who inherits the family estate and discovers it’s home to a huge weed empire.

Elsewhere in Netflix’s slate of newly announced projects is a Bear Grylls celebrity survival series presented by Holly Willoughby.