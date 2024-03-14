The Gentlemen Fans Are Only Just Realising Where They Know Actor Theo James From

Yes, this is the same Theo James who snorted poo in The Inbetweeners movie. Netflix

If you’re hooked on Guy Ritchie’s new Netflix show The Gentlemen, you might be feeling like some of those cast members are awfully familiar.



The British director – known for iconic gangster films like Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels, Revolver and Snatch – casted predominantly British actors in his new eight-part series based on his 2019 film of the same name, including Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings and Vinnie Jones. HuffPost UK recently rounded up the top cast’s previous roles here.



Advertisement

Theo, who plays Eddie Horniman in the new series, is perhaps best known for the Divergent series and more recently The White Lotus – but there’s one role that it seems everyone had forgotten about.



Cast your mind back to the summer of 2011 when The Inbetweeners Movie was playing in cinemas around the country.



You might remember a character called James, a Malia party rep and Carli’s new love interest who, more importantly, ends up with Jay’s poo on his face after doing drugs with a note that had been stored up his bum.



“I can’t unsee Theo James in The Inbetweeners,” one X/Twitter user said. “Theo James is mr poopy nose face from inbetweeners and will never be anything else,” joked another.



Advertisement

“Theo James has done well for himself, come a long way from poo on his nose in inbetweeners,” a third shared.



More recently, though, the actor also had a particularly memorable scene in The White Lotus after his character stripped completely naked while changing into a pair of swimming shorts.

