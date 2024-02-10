Netflix's One Day Differs From The Book In 1 Major Way – And We're Blushing

Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod in Netflix's One Day Netflix

Between David Nicholls’ much-loved novel and its divisive 2005 film adaptation, One Day is a story that’s already known to many of us.

It’s now being introduced to a whole new audience in the form of a Netflix miniseries, featuring Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod in the lead roles of Dexter and Emma.

But while you might think you’re getting something familiar when you settle down to watch this new version, the author of the original One Day novel has noted one key difference with this latest adaptation.

“There is a lot more sex in this than there is in the novel,” he told Entertainment Weekly back in December. “I tend to fade to black and Nicole [Taylor, One Day’s head writer] doesn’t fade to black.”

David also told the US outlet: “I knew quite early on I didn’t want to write it myself,” Nicholls says. “I spent so much time with it. It felt like it needed a fresh pair of eyes, but it’s been bliss.

“Of course we’ve cut things. We’ve had to condense things. So there’s still those editorial decisions to be made, but I’ve been so happy with the process and it’s been an incredibly enjoyable experience.”

David Nicholls pictured in 2019 Roberto Ricciuti via Getty Images

One Day was a hit for David Nicholls upon its original release in 2009, and two years later, it was turned into a film starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess, which divided opinion.

Netflix’s version of the story has already proved popular with viewers, and has received a wave of support from critics.