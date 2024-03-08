The Gentlemen's Kaya Scodelario Names 1 Surprising Scene That Made Her 'Really Anxious' To Film

Kaya Scodelario in The Gentlemen Netflix

This article contains minor spoilers for Netflix’s The Gentlemen.

The Gentlemen star Kaya Scodelario has admitted one of the Netflix show’s most memorable scenes actually gave her a lot of “anxiety” when it came to filming it.

Kaya plays crime boss Susie Glass in Guy Ritchie’s new drama, inspired by his 2019 film of the same name.

Since it began streaming, much has already been made of one elaborate scene in which Daniel Ings’ character must impersonate a rooster in front of gangsters as part of paying off his debt to the show’s central crime family.

And despite the ridiculousness of the scene, Kaya insisted to Metro that no one on set felt able to see the funny side at the time.

Daniel Ings in his most memorable scene from The Gentlemen Christopher Rafael/Netflix

“I think it was more intense than that,” the former Skins star said. “I actually felt really anxious during it. Daniel was giving it so much.

“Because this scene is at the end of episode one and you also see it at the beginning of episode two, it took twice as long to film because we’re doing it from so many different camera angles. It was about 18 hours straight of just Daniel being a chicken. It was intense.”

Kaya also pointed out that one part of the sequence, in which Daniel’s character tries to fly off the sofa in his chicken suit, was actually a suggestion from her.

She recalled: “I’m quite proud of that because I think that’s one of the funny bits.”