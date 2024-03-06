Leo Woodall's New Behind-The-Scenes Photos From The One Day Set Are Making Us Miss It Even More

Netflix

Leo Woodall has lifted the lid on making the hit Netflix show One Day with a series of never-before-scene snaps.

The White Lotus star received widespread praise for his performance as Dexter in the popular miniseries, which began streaming last month.

And while plenty of us are still recovering from that ending, Leo decided to remind us all of happier times, when he shared a collage of behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram on Tuesday evening.

“Some One Day BTS that I can’t take any credit for,” he wrote, alongside pictures of himself and co-star Ambika Mod on set.

Leo’s co-star Eleanor Tomlinson – who played Sylvia in the second half of the miniseres – was quick to comment on his post, writing: “My ears and I miss you! With love from the reigning champion of Wordfeud.”

Meanwhile, his former White Lotus co-star (and rumoured girlfriend) Meghann Fahy wrote: “I’ll say it again Leo for president.”

“Oh go on then,” he quickly wrote back.

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy at an Emmys after-party earlier this year Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

One Day is the second adaptation of David Nicholls’ much-loved novel of the same name, although it’s fair to say the 2024 miniseries was far better received by critics and fans than the 2011 film, which starred Anne Hathaway and Jim Strugess in the lead roles of Emma and Dexter.

Since it began streaming, both Ambika and Leo have shared a lot about what went into the filming process, with the This Is Going To Hurt star admitting the reception to Anne Hathaway’s Northern accent made her more determined to nail hers.

Meanwhile, Leo recently spoke candidly about why filming one of the show’s most romantic scenes was actually a “horrible experience” for him personally.