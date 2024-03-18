Holly Willoughby Makes Presenting Comeback With Bear Grylls In New Netflix Survival Series

The duo will appear on a new Netflix reality series. Getty Images

Bears Grylls has pushed plenty of celebrities to their limits over the years in his survival series Running Wild, but a new Netflix show is set to introduce a fresh twist.

As revealed by the streaming service at the Next on Netflix showcase in London, the new series will see the survival expert dropping an unlikely group of British celebrities in the Central American jungle.

Advertisement

But instead of working alongside them to build fires, catch dinner and build shelters to survive, Bear won’t exactly be on their side this time.

As reported by Deadline, the logline for the new show reads: “Bear believes there’s an action hero inside us all – even the celebs – but how strong is their will to survive? As Bear puts them through their paces, those who fail to impress will face the dreaded ‘Bear Hunt’ – a brutal game of cat and mouse where they’ll be hunted down by Bear himself and, if captured, eliminated from the show.”

Bear Hunt (a working title) is set to premiere next year and will be hosted by Holly Willoughby, who recently left This Morning after 14 years.

Advertisement

Bear has previously worked with Netflix on his show You vs. Wild, an interactive series which allowed viewers to make decisions to help complete missions.

Both Bear and Holly commented on Netflix’s Instagram announcement to share that they were “ready”.

Survivalist Bear has previously ventured into the wild with Hollywood stars like Channing Tatum, Zac Efron and Courteney Cox, having first found fame with his solo series Born Survivor.

Bear Hunt will also mark one of the first newly announced gigs for Holly since departing from her longtime presenter role on This Morning. Her leaving announcement came after a man was arrested over an alleged plot to kidnap her.

It also came after Phillip Schofield’s own exit after he admitted to having lied to producers about an affair with a younger colleague.