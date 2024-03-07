'I Think She's The C-Word': Sharon Osbourne Pulls No Punches As She Lays Into 3 Hollywood Stars

Sharon Osbourne in the Celebrity Big Brother house Shutterstock for Big Brother

If you were hoping that Sharon Osbourne’s stint in the Celebrity Big Brother house would result in her dishing the dirt on some of her fellow A-listers – your prayers have been answered.

During Wednesday’s edition of CBB spin-off show Late & Live, a clip was shown in which Sharon laid into James Corden during a conversation with Louis Walsh and Gary Goldsmith, accusing the Gavin & Stacey creator of being a name-dropper.

“He does that all the time,” Sharon said. “I go to him, I really like your shoes, and he goes, ‘Stella McCartney’. I didn’t ask who made them, I said I liked your shoes.

“But he constantly, constantly throws out names. When he got to America, he played the LA game really well.”

Sharon Osbourne dragging James Corden through the mud, calling Anna Wintour 'the C word' and making the barfing noise at Ellen Degeneres. The hottest minute Late & Live has ever aired #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/bmtVD7mbFL — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) March 6, 2024

“Kissing all the right people. Anna Wintour, mwah mwah mwah,” Louis then intervened, to which his former X Factor colleague responded: “Oh she loves him! She loves him. But who loves Anna Wintour? I think she’s the C-word.”

Louis then mentioned Ellen Degeneres’ name, which prompted Sharon to make a vomiting sound.

See, we told you she wasn’t pulling any punches…

Anna Wintour and James Corden in 2014 TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images

Sharon entered the Celebrity Big Brother house during Monday night’s live launch, as the show’s first ever “lodger”.

The music-manager-turned-TV-personality will remain in the house for the first week of the series, but will not stay for the duration.

Earlier in the week, she was tasked with putting one housemate up for eviction with a “killer nomination”, opting for Gary, who is the uncle of Kate Middleton.