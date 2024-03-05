Will Best Gives Epic Celebrity Big Brother House Tour With Saltburn Homage

Barry Keoghan and Will Best Amazon/ITV

The Big Brother house got a bit of a spruce-up before its new famous tenants moved in on Monday night.

And to be frank, we can’t think of a better way for fans to take a look around Big Brother’s revamped digs than Will Best doing his best Saltburn homage.

In a video posted to Celebrity Big Brother’s official social media accounts, Will stripped off to pay tribute to Barry Keoghan’s iconic closing scene from the divisive movie – complete with dance moves and a Sophie Ellis-Bextor soundtrack.

Watch closely, Big Brother fans, and you might even spot a few cameos from familiar faces…

During Monday’s launch, 12 famous housemates from across the world of TV, music and beyond made their way into the CBB house, where they were joined by the show’s first ever “lodger”, Sharon Osbourne.

The cast of Celebrity Big Brother 2024 Ray Burmiston/Shutterstock

Other housemates include musician-turned-entrepreneur Levi Roots, former X Factor staple Louis Walsh, West End fave Marish Wallace and, in another slightly Saltburn-esque move, Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith.

This year’s launch saw Sharon tasked with picking three housemates to put up in danger of being up for eviction.

With help from Louis, she opted for Gary, reality star David Potts and presenter Zeze Millz.