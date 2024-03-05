Will Best Reveals Last-Minute Paramedic Visit Just Moments Before Celebrity Big Brother Launch

Big Brother hosts Shutterstock

Celebrity Big Brother host Will Best has revealed he had to be seen to by paramedics at the eleventh hour before going live to the nation.

On Monday night, Will and co-host AJ Odudu introduced the return of CBB after a four-year absence from our screens, and welcomed 12 new stars into the famous house.

Advertisement

However, posting on his Instagram shortly before everything kicked off, he revealed he was running late due to a medical incident.

Sharing a clip of himself in hair and makeup, he told his Instagram followers:

“This is nearly it. We’re basically one hour away from going live for Celebrity Big Brother 2024. I’ve literally just been given a clean bill of health by a paramedic. Thank you very much! It’s a long story. And I’ve got to do stuff any minute, I’m supposed to be finished in the makeup chair in about 15 minutes – but I haven’t got my face on yet! We’re running late, guys!

“Maybe tune in at 9.15! No, don’t – we’ll be live at nine.”

Will Best's Instagram story posts from Monday evening Instagram/Will Best

Will chose not to share any further details about his visit from the paramedics, but did give the team a “shout out” in his post.

Advertisement

HuffPost UK has contacted ITV for comment.

Elsewhere on his story, Will revealed that in between segments, he’d been provided with a hot water bottle to keep him warm while he and AJ presented the launch from outside the CBB house.

“We’re in the middle of a show, the series is already hotting up but I am frrrreezing out here,” he joked.