These Are The 12 Stars Who Are Now Getting Comfortable In The Celebrity Big Brother House

Celebrity Big Brother is back Ray Burmiston/Shutterstock

Celebrity Big Brother got underway last night with 12 brand new housemates now settling into the house alongside the show’s first ever “lodger”.

Monday night saw the reality show returning to our screens for the first time in six years, on its new home, ITV1.

Advertisement

Launch night featured all 12 housemates’ entrances, which was preceded by the arrival of Sharon Osbourne, who will stay in the CBB compound as a “guest” for the first week of the series.

For those with their ear close to the ground, there weren’t exactly many surprises as the line-up was exactly the same as one leaked in the press a week earlier, but you can get to know the housemates (and lodger!) a little better below...

Bradley Riches

Heartstopper's Bradley Riches Ray Burmiston/Shutterstock

Why is he famous? Bradley plays James in the hit Netflix teen drama Heartstopper.

He says: “I want to be that positive representation for neurodiversity and the queer community. I have a platform and I want to use it!”

Advertisement

Colson Smith

Coronation Street actor Colson Smith Ray Burmiston/Shutterstock

Why is he famous? Colson has played police officer Craig Tinker in Coronation Street since the age of 12.

He says: “So many people know me as Craigy the Copper, but not as much Colson, I feel ready to be myself now.”

David Potts

Reality TV regular David Potts Ray Burmiston/Shutterstock

Why is he famous? After becoming a fan-favourite on ITV2’s travel rep show Ibiza Weekender, David is as well known for his reality TV appearances as he is his red carpet arrivals in extremely short shorts.

Advertisement

He says: “I wanted to do something different, I love throwing myself into new things and I just think I’ll have a ball with it. I’m also a massive fan of the show so how could I possibly turn down the opportunity… it’s not that deep, just enjoy it!”

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Love Island is Ekin-Su's fourth reality TV appearance since 2022 Ray Burmiston/Shutterstock

Why is she famous? Since winning Love Island in 2022, Ekin-Su has competed on Dancing On Ice and more recently starred in the US version of The Traitors.

She says: “There is a side to me the audience hasn’t seen yet and I can’t wait to bring it. I’d say I’m like a starter, main course and a dessert. I’m going to bring it all.”

Fern Britton

Daytime host Fern Britton Ray Burmiston/Shutterstock

Advertisement

Why is she famous? Her many TV presenting credits include a decade at the helm of This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield.

She says: “I’ve been sitting in Cornwall for so long, you know life has been good to me, it’s been very easy and I think I need a bit of sand in my life. A bit of grit.”

Gary Goldsmith

Gary Goldsmith is one of this year's most controversial signings Ray Burmiston/ITV

Why is he famous? ITV has claimed Gary is known for being a “businessman, commentator and podcaster”. To be clear… he’s Kate Middleton’s uncle.

He says: “This is a great opportunity to show anyone who cares the ‘real me’, the fun, caring and devilish ‘me’, not the villain I’m often portrayed in the press.”

Advertisement

Lauren Simon

Lauren Simon has appeared on The Real Housewives Of Cheshire since the show launched Ray Burmiston/ITV

Why is she famous? Lauren is one of the OGs on the UK’s first ever Real Housewives franchise.

She says: “[I want to] make new friendships, have fun and show the viewers my quirky sense of humour and the real Lauren.”

Levi Roots

Musician and entrepreneur Levi Roots Ray Burmiston/Shutterstock

Why is he famous? Already an established musician, Levi Roots earned an even more widespread audience thanks to his success on Dragon’s Den back in 2007, where his Reggae Reggae Sauce was revealed to the nation.

He says: “I want to engage with young people who perhaps weren’t even born when I was in Dragon’s Den in 2007. I’ve had an amazing run with young people loading up on my sauces and my products. I’ve always said if Levi Roots can do it, anyone can do it. And that is about engaging with young people and showing them that if they put themselves in situations like I did on Dragon’s Den then they can do it.”

Advertisement

Louis Walsh

Former X Factor staple Louis Walsh Ray Burmiston/Shutterstock

Why is he famous? After managing acts like Boyzone and Westlife, Louis spent over a decade on the X Factor judging panel.

He says: “I’m not getting any younger and I just want to have fun so when the opportunity for this came up I thought let’s do it.”

Marisha Wallace

Olivier nominee Marisha Wallace Ray Burmiston/Shutterstock

Why is she famous? A West End staple, Marisha has performed in shows like Dreamgirls, Waitress and Guys & Dolls.

Advertisement

She says: “I’m excited to represent the theatre community on this huge platform. I want to tell my stories and inspire people who come from small towns who don’t have a lot, but who dream big and hopefully I can inspire them to dream bigger. I want to get to know the housemates on a personal level, not just what we know about them from the media. And oh yes I do want to win too.”

Nikita Kuzmin

Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin Ray Burmiston/Shutterstock

Why is he famous? Nikita is one of Strictly’s resident professionals, most recently making it to the final with dance partner Layton Williams.

He says: “I just want to do something I’ve never done. To be with people I possibly don’t know or wouldn’t normally get to know. To see how it is to do a reality show, to see how it is to spend so much time with new people I wouldn’t normally be with in that environment. I just want a different experience, a positive experience and to challenge myself.

Zeze Millz

TV personality Zeze Millz Ray Burmiston/Shutterstock

Advertisement

Why is she famous? Zeze initially won herself a huge audience thanks to her popular YouTube series, and is now a TV presenter.

She says: “I’ve watched a lot of reality TV and I think I know how I’d be. I think that I’m emotionally intelligent enough to know how to react ‘correctly’ and now I can’t wait to see how I react and how I behave in there.”

Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne is CBB's first ever "lodger" Ray Burmiston/Shutterstock

Why is she famous? Sharon was part of one of TV’s first ever reality shows when she and her family invited cameras into their homes for The Osbournes.

She says: “Why now? Why not?”