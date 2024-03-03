AJ Odudu and Will Best are back to front the new series of Celebrity Big Brother ITV

Yes, people. Celebrity Big Brother is back.

Following the success of the regular series’ comeback last year, ITV has made the decision to bring back the celebrity version with all-new famous housemates and a brand new home.

Advertisement

Curious? Intrigued? Ever-so-slightly nervous? All of the above? Well, us too. Here’s everything you need to know about the new series.

What exactly goes on in Celebrity Big Brother, then?

For the uninitiated, Celebrity Big Brother sees a line-up of famous people all moving into the same house, where their every move is watched by producers (under the guise of “Big Brother”), with zero contact with the outside world, the idea being we see how they react when pushed far out of their comfort zone.

Over the course of the series, they’re each required to nominate two of their fellow housemates for eviction on a number of occasions, with the public then voting for which of them gets the boot.

To keep things interesting, the team are also required to compete in tasks that’ll decide whether they’re given a luxury shopping budget or forced to survive on basic rations. These tasks also put the celebs through their paces, and are often the source of rows, tension and other must-see telly.

Advertisement

Where is the new Celebrity Big Brother house?

While most past seasons of CBB took place at Elstree studios (previously the home of The Crown, Star Wars and Strictly Come Dancing among other massive shows and films), Big Brother moved to a brand new location for its reboot in 2023.

Unlike past years, the Big Brother compound wasn’t a purpose-built house but a converted section of Garden Studios in North London. It worked, though, and that’s where the famous housemates will be setting up residence in the new series of Celebrity Big Brother.

It’s fair to assume that ITV will give the house a bit of a zhuzh before the new arrivals make their way in, though.

The Big Brother house as it appeared last year ITV/Shutterstock

Advertisement

Who is hosting the new series of Celebrity Big Brother?

After impressing during Big Brother’s revival last year, AJ Odudu and Will Best will once again be on co-presenting duties, fronting each eviction special as well as interviewing the famous contestants on their way into the house.

Marcus Bentley will also be back as the show’s iconic narrator.

AJ Odudu and Will Best outside the Big Brother house Shutterstock for Big Brother

What are the main differences between Celebrity Big Brother and the regular series?

First of all, while fans voted to evict their least favourite housemate during last year’s Big Brother (which, regrettably, led to certain big characters being sent packing before their time), on the Celebrity version, viewers cast their vote to save, with the contestant who receives the fewest votes being shown the door.

AJ and Will will also be presenting the launch show live this year, whereas last year’s regular series’ opener was pre-recorded.

Excitingly, ITV was so pleased with last year’s Big Brother that they’re bumping the Celebrity version up from ITV2 to the main channel, ITV1, with nightly highlights shows airing at 9pm.

Advertisement

Will there be a spin-off show this year?

Yes, for better or worse, AJ and Will will also front the nightly live companion show Late & Live.

“Houseguests” set to offer their thoughts this time around include Jordan North, Oti Mabuse and Layton Williams, alongside other yet-to-be-announced celebrity commentators and, of course, the always-rowdy live studio audience.

AJ and Will on the set of Big Brother: Late & Live last year Sofi Adam/Shutterstock for Big Brother

Which celebrities are on the line-up?

Alright, so ITV is keeping its cards close to its chest when it comes to the housemates’ identities, but that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill from going into overdrive.

Louis Walsh Ricky Vigil M via Getty Images

Advertisement

Also thought to be joining them are Ukrainian dancer and Strictly Come Dancing pro Nikita Kuzmin, Real Housewives fave Lauren Simon and Gary Goldsmith, best known as the uncle of Kate Middleton.

Nikita Kuzmin Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

The “leaked” list also contained some surprised, like West End performer Marisha Wallace, presenter Zeze Millz, reality star David Potts, Coronation Street actor David Colson and Bradley Riches, who Heartstopper fans will recognise for his performance as James in season two of the hit Netflix teen drama.

Sharon Osbourne is also thought to be putting in an appearance later in the series, albeit not as a fully-fledged housemate.

Sharon Osbourne MEGA via Getty Images

Advertisement

Prior to this, Strictly judge Shirley Ballas, rugby union star James Haskell, various stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race, tabloid fixture Jennifer Arcuri and professional skater Matt Evers had also been rumoured, while media personality Faryal Makhdoom recently claimed she had signed up for the show only to be dropped from the line-up.

“Any names for Celebrity Big Brother are purely speculation,” an ITV rep has repeatedly said.

Alright, I’m sold. Where and when can we watch Celebrity Big Brother, then?

Things kick off with Celebrity Big Brother: Live Launch airing on Monday 4 March at 9pm on ITV1.

Is there a Celebrity Big Brother trailer to get us all in the mood?