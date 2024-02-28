It Looks Like The Full Celebrity Big Brother Line-Up Has Been 'Revealed' – Including Some Surprises

Celebrity Big Brother hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best ITV

With just days to go until the Celebrity Big Brother house reopens its doors after a six-year absence from our screens, the line-up has apparently been “revealed” in the press.

On Wednesday afternoon, The Sun published an article which it claimed contains the 12 stars who’ll be setting up residence in the CBB compound on Monday 4 March.

Although ITV is remaining tight-lipped about the identities of the 12 contestants, the tabloid cited undisclosed “insiders” in the article supposedly containing the line-up, which featured a mix of stars who’d already been rumoured, as well as a few surprises.

The question is… who is heading into the house?

Louis Walsh is among the rumoured housemates Ricky Vigil M via Getty Images

Fern Britton will be back on our screens in CBB, according to reports Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Well, as has already been widely reported for the past few months, former X Factor staple Louis Walsh, daytime star Fern Britton, musician Levi Roots and former Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu are among the 12 newcomers.

Also thought to be joining them are Ukrainian dancer and Strictly Come Dancing pro Nikita Kuzmin, Real Housewives fave Lauren Simon and Gary Goldsmith, best known as the uncle of Kate Middleton.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is apparently racking up another reality TV appearance Lia Toby via Getty Images

Nikita Kuzmin (right) pictured with his most recent Strictly partner, Layton Willia Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images

While all of those stars had already been rumoured before The Sun’s latest piece, a few surprise names have also been tipped for the CBB house.

Among them are West End performer Marisha Wallace, presenter Zeze Millz, reality star David Potts and Coronation Street actor David Colson.

Completing the rumoured line-up is Bradley Riches, who Heartstopper fans will recognise for his performance as James in season two of the hit Netflix teen drama.

Heartstopper's Bradley Riches Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

West End fave Marisha Wallace Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Meanwhile, The Sun also quoted a “source” who said that while Sharon Osbourne will be joining the show later down the line, she won’t be a fully-fledged housemate.

Instead, it’s thought she’ll be a “guest” later on in the series, where she’ll reunite with her former X Factor colleague Louis Walsh.

Sharon Osbourne MEGA via Getty Images

ITV has long maintained: “Any names for Celebrity Big Brother are purely speculation.”