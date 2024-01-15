Amanda Abbington Speaks Out Amid Latest Strictly Come Dancing Reports

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington performing on last year's Strictly Come Dancing BBC/Guy Levy

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Amanda Abbington has spoken out for the first time amid reports about her time on last year’s series.

Amanda was a celebrity contestant on the most recent series of Strictly, during which she was paired with resident professional Giovanni Pernice.

While the two received consistently high scores from the judging panel, their time on the show came to an abrupt end halfway through the series, when it was announced that Amanda was “unable to continue” and had “decided to withdraw from the competition”.

More recently, an unconfirmed article in The Sun alleged that the former Sherlock actor had “demanded footage of her rehearsals” with Giovanni, and was considering “legal advice” about her time on the show.

The tabloid also reported she had been diagnosed with PTSD following her stint on Strictly, which she has now confirmed to be the case.

Amanda in her official Strictly press photo BBC/Ray Burmiston

“I was diagnosed with mild PTSD after Strictly for several reasons and I told a few people about that, in the utmost confidence, among other things that were happening in my life at the time both professionally and personally,” she told The Sun On Sunday.

“I’m very sorry that people felt the need to send me death threats, threaten my children and bring up my past, healthy relationship with an ex-partner as an indicator of my current mental health. I wish those people well.”

Amanda also said: “I just want to thank everyone who has been so kind and lovely and supportive this past week. It means a great, great deal.”

Last week, a BBC spokesperson said: “The BBC offers a comprehensive range of support to all individuals taking part in our shows.

“Strictly Come Dancing has always taken duty of care incredibly seriously and there is a constant dialogue between senior members of the production team and the contestants to ensure any concerns are addressed swiftly.

“Strictly has a proud track record as a joyful, positive experience where robust support and assistance is always made available at every stage of the production.”

