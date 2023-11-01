Amanda Abbington Addresses Strictly Come Dancing Exit During Radio Show Return

Strictly Come Dancing 2023,Generics,Amanda Abbington,BBC,Ray Burmiston BBC/Ray Burmiston

Amanda Abbington has insisted she is doing “really good” after leaving Strictly Come Dancing.

Last week, the BBC announced that the Sherlock actor would not be returning to the ballroom competition after missing the previous week’s live show, with Amanda later explaining her decision to quit was not one she came to “easily or lightly”.

Earlier this week, Amanda returned to her regular show on Boogaloo radio, where her co-host Sue Vincent welcomed her back with some words of support.

As reported by The Mirror, Amanda’s co-presenter said: “I am phenomenally proud of you! I cannot find the words to say how proud I am.”

Amanda replied: “I’m good, I’m really good.”

In a statement she shared on Instagram, Amanda previously said: “It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue.

“It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside.”

Amanda went on to thank “the incredible production team and everyone on Strictly who looked after me and who are so kind and caring”.

“It’s a wonderful bunch of people and I’ll miss all of them,” she said.

“I’m so sad that I am unable to go any further. Thank you to everyone who voted and who sent wonderful messages and inspiring support. You are all amazing. Truly. Thank you.”