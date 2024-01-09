BBC Issues Statement Amid Amanda Abbington Strictly Come Dancing Reports

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington performing their first routine of the series during last year's Strictly BBC/Guy Levy

The BBC has issued a statement amid ongoing reports about former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Amanda Abbington.

Amanda took part in last year’s series of Strictly, during which she was partnered with former champion Giovanni Pernice.

The pair received consistently high scores from the judging panel, but their time on the show came to an abrupt end when it was announced that Amanda was “unable to continue in Strictly Come Dancing” and had “decided to withdraw from the competition”.

Over the weekend, an unconfirmed article in The Sun alleged that the former Sherlock actor had “demanded footage of her rehearsals” with Giovanni, and was considering “legal advice” about her time on the show.

In a statement to The Mirror on Monday, a BBC spokesperson said: “The BBC offers a comprehensive range of support to all individuals taking part in our shows.

“Strictly Come Dancing has always taken duty of care incredibly seriously and there is a constant dialogue between senior members of the production team and the contestants to ensure any concerns are addressed swiftly.

“Strictly has a proud track record as a joyful, positive experience where robust support and assistance is always made available at every stage of the production.”

Giovanni and Amanda in their official Strictly press photo BBC/Ray Burmiston

HuffPost UK has also contacted representatives for both Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice for further comment.

After her exit was announced, Amanda wrote on Instagram: “It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue.

“It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside.”

She added: “I want to thank the incredible production team and everyone on Strictly who looked after me and who are so kind and caring. It’s a wonderful bunch of people and I’ll miss all of them. I’m so sad that I am unable to go any further. Thank you to everyone who voted and who sent wonderful messages and inspiring support. You are all amazing. Truly. Thank you.”

Giovanni also shared a post which read: “Amanda… I am so sad we can’t continue but I am proud of what we achieved and I am sending you so much love.”

Following last year’s Strictly finale, it was pointed out that Amanda did not join her fellow contestants in the last group dance of the series, which the BBC said at the time was standard for celebrities who withdrew from the show.

