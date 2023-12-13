Strictly Come Dancing Confirms 1 Of This Year's Contestants Will Not Be Back For The Final

The cast of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 BBC Studios/Ray Burmiston

Strictly Come Dancing bosses have revealed that not all of this year’s contestants will be returning for the live final.

And while it’s usually customary for the whole cast to come together for one last dance in the finale, it’s been revealed that one member of the team will not be back.

The BBC has confirmed that Sherlock actor Amanda Abbington, who left the show early on in the run due to “personal reasons”, won’t be back for the show.

A spokesperson told The Mirror: “Amanda decided to withdraw from the competition, therefore she will not be returning for the final.”

However, The Mirror reported that her dancing partner Giovanni Pernice will join the rest of the cast in the group number.

Amanda Abbington with Strictly Come Dancing partner Giovanni Pernice BBC/Ray Burmiston

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Nigel Harman had been forced to leave the competition on medical grounds after sustaining an injury during rehearsals.

It was previously revealed that the former EastEnders star would be returning for the final, with a show source previously telling HuffPost UK: “It is always sad when a contestant leaves the show, particularly when an injury is sustained.

“Nigel will be well missed by those who have worked alongside him on the show and everyone wishes him the very best and looks forward to seeing him at the final on Saturday 16 December.”

Nigel Harman Mike Marsland via Getty Images

