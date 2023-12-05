Nigel Harman and Katya Jones dancing together in Blackpool BBC/Guy Levy

Strictly Come Dancing saw another celebrity bowing out of the competition early over the weekend, when former soap star Nigel Harman was forced to step down on medical grounds.

In the days since, The Sun published a report citing an anonymous “Strictly insider” who claimed members of the crew were “relieved” at Nigel’s early exit due to his supposed “backstage mood swings”.

A Strictly source has since told HuffPost UK: “It is always sad when a contestant leaves the show, particularly when an injury is sustained.

“Nigel will be well missed by those who have worked alongside him on the show and everyone wishes him the very best and looks forward to seeing him at the final on Saturday 16 December.”

The BBC declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost UK.

Nigel made a subsequent appearance on Monday’s edition of companion show It Takes Two, during which he spoke at length about the rib injury that led to him withdrawing from Strictly.

Nigel and Katya performing together earlier in the series

“It was very strange waking up this morning and not dancing with Katya,” he told presenter Fleur East.

“I’m still in quite a bit of pain so I was moping around the house wondering what she was doing. It feels strange as it’s only been three days.

“On Friday, I knew I was in a bit of trouble but I thought it might be OK if I just went to sleep – it feels like I’ve got a little golf ball under my rib, so I’m trying not to laugh. I’m missing people but it doesn’t feel like I’ve left yet.”

Because of Nigel’s exit, no Strictly couple went home over the weekend, with the remaining four pairs set to perform in the semi-final on Saturday night.