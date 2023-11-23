Here's The Full Line-Up For This Year's Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special

The Strictly Come Dancing judging panel BBC/Ray Burmiston

The line-up for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special is now complete.

While the current series of the long-running BBC ballroom show still has a good few weeks until it crowns its winner, fans can also look forward to a star-studded extravaganza on Christmas Day, featuring six brand new celebrities.

The first three were unveiled on Wednesday evening, with historian Dan Snow, daytime star Sally Nugent and EastEnders fave Jamie Borthwick all vying for this year’s Silver Star Trophy.

Thursday night’s edition of Strictly spin-off It Takes Two saw the final three stars being announced, starting with rugby star Danny Cipriani.

Danny will compete with reigning Strictly champion Jowita Przystał, who was most recently paired with Paralympian Jody Cundy.

Rugby pro Danny Cipriani BBC

“I’ve always enjoyed the concept of Strictly Come Dancing, it wasn’t something I ever thought I’d do,” Danny admitted.

“After addressing my own ideas and beliefs, I am very much looking forward to expressing myself through dance with no limitations. Strictly brings joy to everyone’s living rooms, being a part of that for Christmas Day will be special.”

Joining him will be Sugababes performer Keisha Buchanan, who will dance with Gorka Márquez.

Keisha is an original member of the chart-topping girl group, lending her vocals to hits including Overload, Freak Like Me, Round Round, Push The Button and About You Now.

Sugababes star Keisha Buchanan will also be competing BBC

She said: “I am so excited to be taking part, and over Christmas too, my favourite time of the year! I am looking forward to learning some new moves and embracing the dance floor!”

Completing this year’s line-up is CBBC star Tillie Amartey, competing with Neil Jones, who did not receive a celebrity partner during this year’s Strictly run.

Tillie Amarteh BBC

She enthused: “My family have been avid fans of Strictly since forever so no pressure!

“The nerves are real, but I am SUPER excited to bring some much-needed joy to the telly while I shimmy and sparkle my two left feet through the Christmas special!”