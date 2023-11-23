Strictly Come Dancing Reveals 3 New Celebrities Competing In This Year's Christmas Special

The Strictly Come Dancing judging panel BBC/Guy Levy

With just six celebs remaining on Strictly Come Dancing, it’s only a matter of weeks before viewers will be with a foxtrot-shaped hole in their TV schedules.

Fortunately, though, it won’t be for long.

Please welcome to the dance floor, Strictly’s annual festive special, which will air on Christmas Day, and features six brand new celebrity dance hopefuls vying for the Silver Star Trophy.

Half the cast and their professional pairs were revealed on Wednesday night, with three more still to be unveiled.

Historian and TV presenter Dan Snow was the first celebrity to be announced, and he’ll be dancing with Nadiya Bychkova, who did not receive a celebrity dance partner in the flagship series this year.

Dan’s work as a historian has covered a wide variety of events, and he has often collaborated with his father, Peter Snow, for various BBC projects.

He said: “I am absolutely terrified about hitting the dance floor. But I love getting out of my comfort zone and I’ve always wanted to learn how to dance properly. So I thought it was now or never!”

The second celebrity to be strutting her festive stuff on the dance floor is daytime presenter, Sally Nugent – who’ll be “swapping BBC Breakfast for Christmas dinner with Graziano Di Prima”, who was partnered with Love Island’s Zara McDermott this season.

Sally has presented BBC Breakfast alongside Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt since 2021.

Speaking about her appearance on Strictly, Sally enthused:““I am thrilled and slightly terrified to be taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special.

“I’m hoping the judges will be kind – and filled with Christmas spirit. And I hope everyone watching at home will enjoy a little bit of Strictly magic on Christmas night.”

The third celebrity revealed was EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick, who is “stepping off the Square” and onto the Strictly set alongside Nancy Xu (this season’s first eliminated professional dancer).

Jamie’s most famous role has been Jay Brown in the BBC soap, a character he has portrayed since 2006.

“I am so excited to be joining the cast of this years’ Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special. From Walford to a Waltz, I can’t wait to learn a new skill and put my dancing to the test. I’m hoping to spread Christmas cheer and have a good laugh with my professional dancer... get me on that dance floor!”

A further three celebrities are yet to be announced for Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas Special, and will be revealed on Strictly companion show: It Takes Two on 23 November.