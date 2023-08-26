Strictly Come Dancing logo BBC

Believe it or not, there’s not long at all to go until Strictly season is upon us, as the nation’s favourite dance show returns for its 21st series in the early autumn.

With the countdown now on, there’s more and more information about the new season trickling in – here’s everything we know so far about Strictly Come Dancing 2023...

Advertisement

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start?

The BBC is yet to confirm a start date for the new series, but fans think they’ve worked it out.

According to the BBC’s “Shows, Tours & Take Part” website, the prize draw for potential Strictly audience members is now open, listing the first live show as taking part on Saturday 23 September.

It’s also been reported that the annual pre-recorded launch show is being filmed on on Wednesday 6 September, and going off the pattern of the last few years, fans can likely expect it to air on Saturday 16 September, a week before live shows begin.

Who is hosting?

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly Scott Garfitt via Getty Images

There’s no change to the presenting line-up, with long-standing Strictly Come Dancing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman both set to return for the forthcoming series.

Advertisement

Earlier in the year, there had been tabloid speculation that Holly Willoughby was being eyed for an additional presenting spot on Strictly, amid claims the BBC was hoping to poach her from ITV following the recent drama over on This Morning. None of the parties involved ever commented on the reports, which turned out to be inaccurate.

Meanwhile, over on spin-off show It Takes Two, Ryan Clark announced his exit earlier in the spring after four years at the helm.

His co-presenter – former pro dancer Janette Manrara – will remain on the show and be joined by 2022 contestant Fleur East, with the pair splitting presenting duties between them.

NEWS: @Rylan is stepping down from hosting duties on #ItTakesTwo. Thank you Rylan for the last four years, continuing the sparkle of Saturday night throughout the week. You will be sorely missed by the entire Strictly family! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EBeuLIDzU9 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) April 12, 2023

✨ It's OFFICIAL ✨ Fleur East will be joining Janette Manrara as the new co-host for @BBC’s #Strictly It Takes Two



Get all the info ➡️ https://t.co/6Ro1eer4Qt pic.twitter.com/rP8WqYRVAn — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) June 16, 2023

Advertisement

Who are the judges?

Anton du Beke, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood Ray Burmiston/BBC via PA Media

The judging panel was the subject of much media interest earlier this year, after head judge Shirley Ballas suggested she was considering her future on the show, having found last year’s series particularly difficult due to online trolling.

Who is on the Strictly 2023 line-up?

Our #Strictly class of 2023 is complete! 💃🕺🏻



Get to know our line-up 👉 https://t.co/LLwkpLKENy pic.twitter.com/VBILr7uZ0x — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 11, 2023

Advertisement

The 15 celebrities who’ve signed up for this year’s series have now been confirmed.

Before the announcements came, the rumour will was truly in overdrive, with This Morning host Josie Gibson, Wham! legend Andrew Ridgeley, EastEnders’ Priya Davdra, sports presenter Ade Adepitan, Loose Women panellist Sophie Morgan, actor actor Amy Nuttall and both Emma and Matt Willis all among those reported to have been in consideration.

Which professional dancers are returning?

12 of the Strictly Come Dancing professionals BBC

Almost all of last year’s professional dancers will be returning to the dance floor in 2023.

Advertisement

Strictly pro Cameron Lombard has left the show Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Amy had previously shared her hopes to still dance on the series, and told The Mirror in June that Strictly was “leaving the door open” for her to return in whichever capacity she is able.

“If I have to have chemotherapy, I’ll be present in some way, even if I’m in a wig,” she insisted at the time. “I know amazing hair people with Strictly.

“Whether it’s on It Takes Two, or being up in Claudia’s area waiting for the scores, I’ll be there.”