Amy Dowden Shares 'Heartbreak' As Her Plans To Perform On Strictly Are Cancelled Due To Injury

Amy Dowden Tom Dymond/Shutterstock for Channel Four

Amy Dowden has revealed her plans to perform on Strictly Come Dancing this year have been scuppered due to an injury.

The Welsh dancer recently completed treatment for cancer, which meant she was unable to compete on the current series of Strictly, although she has made a number of appearances on the show.

Advertisement

Posting on Instagram on Thursday afternoon, Amy shared that she had been planning to perform a routine later in the series, but is now unable to do so due to a fractured foot.

“Not the week I was hoping for since finishing chemo,” she wrote, alongside a picture of her injury.

“Absolutely gutted and heartbroken as this means the plans for me to dance in the Strictly Ballroom this year are no longer possible. This is what has kept me going the past few months. 2023 is certainly not my year, roll on 2024 I say!”

Amy first joined Strictly’s team of professional dancers in 2017.

In the years since, she has been partnered with contestants including actor Danny John-Jules, EastEnders stars Brian Conley and James Bye, Invictus Games athlete JJ Chalmers, McFly singer Tom Fletcher and presenter Karim Zeroual, with whom she reached the Strictly final back in 2019.

Advertisement

Last week, Amy shared her joy after completing her final round of chemo.

“An afternoon of chemo and then I’m so lucky and grateful to be able to ring that bell!” Amy wrote on Instagram.