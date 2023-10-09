Amy Dowden Opens Up About 'Liberating' Decision Not To Wear A Wig On Strictly

Amy Dowden celebrates her return to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom BBC

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has opened up about her surprise appearance during Saturday night’s live show.

Amy is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, and as a result has been unable to compete in the current series of Strictly.

Back in June, before she began her treatment, Amy told The Mirror: “If I have to have chemotherapy, I’ll be present in some way, even if I’m in a wig. I know amazing hair people with Strictly.

“Whether it’s on It Takes Two, or being up in Claudia’s area waiting for the scores, I’ll be there.”

Saturday saw Amy making her first on-screen appearance of the current series, when she joined Claudia Winkleman and her fellow pros as the star guest to read out the terms and conditions.

Amy received a wave of support after appearing during Saturday's live show BBC

Amy then remained with the cast for the rest of the episodes, both celebrating and commiserating with this year’s performers.

The following morning, the Welsh dancer shared a post on her Instagram page in which she shared that it had been a last-minute decision to appear on Strictly without her wig, having shaved her head in the midst of her treatment last month.

She wrote: “There are no words to describe the pure joy and happiness I felt last night being back with my Strictly family.

“It is their love and support that gave me the courage to decide [at the] last minute to step out and brave the bald.”

Alongside a screenshot of a comment saying she had “shown every little girl going through chemo that bald is beautiful”, Amy continued: “It’s messages like the above which is why I use my platform to raise awareness and hopefully give others confidence.

“Not saying it was easy and I still miss my long hair dearly but gosh did it feel liberating and it’s breast cancer awareness month which gave me that extra push to do it.”

Over on X (formerly known as Twitter), Amy also received a wave of support from Strictly viewers:

Amy Dowden is a national treasure, and deserves the world.

Such an inspiring, beautiful and brave woman, she’s gone and is going through so much but is still a ray of sunshine; the world needs more Amy Dowdens. Cariad. ♥️🏴



Fuck cancer, always. #Strictly pic.twitter.com/UVfd8h7Yxd — Emma-Louise 🖤 (@ohanotheremma) October 7, 2023

The winner of this year's Strictly is Amy Dowden.



Brave, inspirational and a beacon of loveliness



You've got this Amy #Strictly pic.twitter.com/NRnuyluM2M — Debbie 🌻 (@beautyqueenstyl) October 7, 2023

Watching Amy Dowden on #Strictly tonight - what a wonderful amazing inspirational lady whose smile just lights up the dance floor 💖💖💖 pic.twitter.com/vgfjSONL00 — Moira 💖🩰 (@dancingmoira) October 7, 2023

I love strictly & this evening thought about Amy Dowden & there she was! Making me so emotional! #StrictlyComeDancing pic.twitter.com/9OlHvVqbVM — Evelyn Mensah - Friends call me Evie (@eveosh) October 7, 2023

Tonight I almost don’t care about the dances, because nothing can beat seeing Amy Dowden make an appearance tonight❤️ #Strictly — MissM (@Milly1978) October 7, 2023

What a wonderful woman..god bless you Amy Dowden #StrictlyComeDancing pic.twitter.com/Oo5PMnVWnG — Caroline Taylor (@Cetr40Taylor) October 7, 2023

Amy Dowden you absolute bloody superstar, such an incredible woman. I am having a big cry. can’t wait to see her dance again ✨ #Strictly — Beth (@bethyastra) October 7, 2023

Without doubt best thing about tonight was Amy Dowden being there 👍 #strictly — Gavin Evans (@GavinEvs) October 7, 2023

Oh my darling Amy Dowden. What a superstar xx — Jo Allen (@josusie) October 7, 2023

Amy first joined Strictly’s team of professional dancers in 2017.

Since then, she has been partnered with contestants including actor Danny John-Jules, EastEnders stars Brian Conley and James Bye, Invictus Games athlete JJ Chalmers, McFly singer Tom Fletcher and presenter Karim Zeroual, with whom she reached the Strictly final back in 2019.