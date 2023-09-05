Amy Dowden Rex/Instagram

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has shared an optimistic and positive update with fans amid her chemotherapy treatment.

The Welsh dancer is currently receiving treatment after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

In a video posted on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon, Amy explained why she’s been a little quiet on social media since her third chemo session.

She said: “I just wanted to fully recover from chemo on Thursday but I’m definitely getting there. I had a little bit of sickness [...] and tiredness but you can’t sleep because of the steroids.

“I’ve got my steroid moon face which I’m used to anyway by now, but I’m definitely feeling more like Amy today.”

Amy added that she is also suffering from mouth ulcers and hair loss, which are both common chemotherapy side effects.

“But I’ve not ended up in hospital so far for this admission so it’s a win,” she beamed.

Amy also explained that she’s pleased her eyebrows and eyelashes have not fallen out, as her “pink sisters” support group warned her this usually happens after the third round of the “EC” chemo she’s having.

“The sun is shining as well,” she continued. “I’ve got my twin sister with me and a lovely day planned.

“You’ve just got to make the most of the good days.”

Finally, Amy thanked fans for the supportive messages she receives daily, explaining that while she doesn’t always have the energy to reply, she reads every single one.

“They’re not taken for granted and they help so much so thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she said.

Amy was diagnosed with breast cancer in May after finding a lump days before embarking on her honeymoon.

She then underwent a mastectomy and had hoped this would be the only treatment needed.

However , doctors found “more tumours” and “another type of cancer,” which is being treated chemotherapy.