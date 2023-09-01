An Unexpected Strictly Star Stole The Show As The Cast Showed Off Their Moves For The First Time

With the summer nearly over (although if we’re being honest, did it ever actually ever start?), we’re now fully open to embracing whatever autumn has to throw at us.

And by that, we mostly mean pumpkin spice lattes and the return of Strictly Come Dancing.

Our #Strictly class of 2023 is complete! 💃🕺🏻



Get to know our line-up 👉 https://t.co/LLwkpLKENy pic.twitter.com/VBILr7uZ0x — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 11, 2023

The countdown to the new series is now officially on, and to mark the occasion, the BBC has shared a first-look video at this year’s cast in action.

In a social media post, the stars of Strictly 2023 were all invited to show off their signature dance moves, with Krishnan Guru-Murthy offering up a rather subdued shuffle and Zara McDermott showing off her best “inflatable mascot outside a car dealership” moves.

And while others tried out flossing, twerking and the caterpillar, we have to hand it to Angela Rippon, whose moves were probably the closest thing to what the Strictly judges are looking for.

“To go with my age, the Charleston!” the former Come Dancing host announced, before demonstrating a rather impressive swivel.

Angela Rippon showing off her Charleston technique BBC

While the BBC has yet to confirm when Strictly will be back on our screens, fans reckon they’ve worked out that the pre-recorded launch will air on Saturday 16 September, followed by the first live show on Saturday 23 September.

The 15 stars taking part have now been confirmed, with the judging and presenting line-up remaining the same.

Almost all of last year’s Strictly professionals will also be returning to the show, with two notable exceptions.

Cameron Lombard revealed earlier this year that he was stepping down from Strictly, while Amy Dowden is unable to compete as she is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

