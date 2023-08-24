Strictly's Amy Dowden Says She's 'Feeling Good' Despite New 'Hurdle' During Cancer Treatment

Amy Dowden on the set of This Morning in 2019 Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has updated fans on her condition after recently beginning a second course of chemotherapy.

To treat her cancer, the Welsh ballroom and Latin dance performer began a particular chemotherapy treatment known as the “red devil” at the beginning of this month, and recently shared how she was feeling during her second round.

On Wednesday evening, Amy posted a selfie from a hospital bed, celebrating the fact she was going home to her own bed, apparently for the first time since Monday.

And although she shared that she’d been presented with “another hurdle”, Amy assured her followers she was “feeling good”.

“And I’m going home to my own bed!” she enthused. “Thanks again to the marvellous NHS!

“Got some blood clots but I’m feeling good other than a sore and swollen arm. Another hurdle along this journey. But again forever grateful to the NHS and my heroes around me. Can’t wait to get into my own bed [for the first time] since Monday though.”

In her previous update, Amy spoke candidly about the “heartbreaking” side-effects of her chemotherapy treatment, and admitted she was finding hair loss especially difficult.

On Wednesday night, she posted a picture on her Instagram story of herself holding some of the hair she’d lost, writing: “Welcome home! So much every day! So hard! One day at a time!”

Amy shared another update on her Instagram story on Wednesday night Instagram/Amy Dowden

While Amy’s treatment means she will not be able to compete on Strictly when it returns to our screens next month, she previously shared that she wanted to be “present” during this year’s live shows “in some way”.

“If I have to have chemotherapy, I’ll be present in some way, even if I’m in a wig,” she told The Mirror back in June. “I know amazing hair people with Strictly.

“Whether it’s on It Takes Two, or being up in Claudia’s area waiting for the scores, I’ll be there.”

Amy first competed on Strictly in 2017, and during that time has been partnered with contestants including actor Danny John-Jules, EastEnders stars Brian Conley and James Bye, Invictus Games athlete JJ Chalmers, McFly singer Tom Fletcher and presenter Karim Zeroual, with whom she reached the Strictly final back in 2019.