Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood Gets Candid About How Atmosphere Has Changed Backstage

Craig Revel Horwood Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Craig Revel Horwood has admitted that things are getting pretty serious behind the scenes of Strictly Come Dancing as this year’s final approaches.

Just two live shows stand between one couple and the coveted Glitterball Trophy, with Craig finally getting his seldom-used “10” paddle out during Saturday night’s quarter-final for the first time this season.

Advertisement

Speaking to Best magazine, the long-serving judge revealed that things are starting to get a bit tense backstage among the contestants.

“It’s also gone quiet, backstage,” he shared. “There aren’t many pairs left, everyone’s focused on the prize.”

Craig also spoke of how Strictly hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly have been helping the “nervous” contestants in the lead-up to the final.

He said: “Claudia’s like The Mothership right now, making the celebs laugh and giving out hugs. Tess, too – but she’s more calming. They work well to prepare the nervous couples before they go on.”

Advertisement

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly at the TV Baftas earlier this year Scott Garfitt via Getty Images

Following Nigel Harman’s sudden departure over the weekend on medical grounds, a decision was made that no couple would go home on Saturday night.

Instead, the scores from last week will roll over to this week, which will see each couple performing two brand new routines for the first time.

After that, either Annabel Croft, Bobby Brazier, Ellie Leach or Layton Williams will be sent packing, meaning they’ll miss out on a place in this year’s final.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday night at 7.35pm on BBC One. After this year’s winner is crowned, there’ll also be the annual Christmas Day special, which will see six brand new celebs performing a one-off festive routine.