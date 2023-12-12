Here's What Strictly Come Dancing Fans Are In For During This Year's Live Final

The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 finalists BBC/Guy Levy

After 12 weeks of tears, twists and Tangos, all that stands in between the three remaining Strictly Come Dancing contestants and the coveted Glitterball Trophy is one last live show.

Saturday night’s live finale will see Bobby Brazier, Ellie Leach and Layton Williams each performing three dances, including one selected by the judges, one they’ve chosen for themselves and a completely new Showdance to show off the skills they’ve learned over the course of the competition.

Advertisement

Intrigued? Well, here’s what each of them will be dancing to…

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell

Bobby and Dianne performing the Samba BBC/Guy Levy

Fresh from the most recent dance-off of the series, Bobby and his partner Dianne Buswell will be bringing back their Romeo + Juliet-inspired Samba routine to Young Hearts Run Free, which impressed the judges first time around, earning them a score of 32.

The EastEnders star will also be reprising his Couple’s Choice dance to This Woman’s Work, which was dedicated to his late mum, Jade Goody, and had everyone in tears.

He and Diane will end things with a Showdance set to a medley of songs from the La La Land soundtrack.

Advertisement

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola

Vito and Ellie perform their American Smooth BBC/Guy Levy

Former Coronation Street star Ellie is going into the final as the only contestant to have swerved the dance-off completely all series, which bodes well for her as the end draws near.

She and Vito Coppola are planning to perform their Paso Doble, which previously earned them a perfect score from Motsi Mabuse.

As well as her American Smooth to Ain’t That A Kick In The Head, Ellie will also be channelling her inner pop diva with a Showdance to a mash-up of Jennifer Lopez’s hits.

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin

Layton and Nikita performing a Quickstep earlier in the series BBC/Guy Levy

Advertisement

With a plethora of iconic hits to choose from, Layton and his partner Nikita Kuzmin are reviving their Argentina Tango to Loreen’s Eurovision-winning hit Tattoo and their Quickstep to Puttin’ On The Ritz, which they first delivered way back in week two.

For their Showdance routine, the pair will be performing a dance to Ne-Yo’s take on the Aladdin classic Friend Like Me.

As only the second same-sex pairing to make it all the way to the Strictly final, Layton and Nikita could be about to make history as the first to scoop the Glitterball Trophy, if they can win over the public and earn their votes.