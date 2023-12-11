The 3 Stars Competing In This Year's Strictly Come Dancing Final Have Now Been Unveiled

This year's Strictly Come Dancing semi-finalists BBC/Guy Levy

The three celebrities competing in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing final have now been unveiled.

After the judges and public each had their say, it was Annabel and Bobby who wound up in the dreaded dance-off.

Advertisement

The judging panel then opted to put Bobby and his partner Dianne Buswell through to the next stage of the competition, meaning the former tennis pro and Johannes Radebe narrowly missed out on a spot in the final.

It was far from a unanimous decision, though, with Craig Revel Horwood opting to save Annabel, while the rest of the panel went in favour of the EastEnders star.

Bobby and Annabel performed in the final dance-off of the series BBC/Guy Levy

Bobby will join Ellie and Layton – as well as their respective dance partners Vito Coppola and Nikita Kuzmin – in Saturday night’s live show, during which one of them will take home the coveted Glitterball Trophy.

Advertisement

Speaking after her elimination, Dianne said: “It’s been the most life-changing and extraordinary experience of my life.

“I have to congratulate Bobby and Dianne and all the contestants that took part in it. But obviously, it’s been an amazing, magical experience for me.”

She added: “Johannes, you have been absolutely extraordinary. You have given me a reason to get out of bed and come and dance with you, distract me and to heal me. I can’t thank you enough for that.

“You have been so patient, so caring and so loving. You are an unbelievably special human being. I simply adore you. Thank you so much.”

Advertisement