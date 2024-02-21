Claudia Winkleman Just Made An Unbelievable Fake Tan Admission About The Traitors

Claudia pictured with the cast of The Traitors season two BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

Claudia Winkleman has revealed she was forced to get creative when she was caught short without fake tan on the set of The Traitors.

In a beauty secret straight from ratio-era World War II, Claudia has admitted she resorted to using gravy granules to help top up her tan while filming the Bafta-winning reality show.

“I didn’t have my normal fake tan there because I was in the castle, so what I thought was, ‘Let’s just use something!’,” she explained. “I don’t think I’m allowed to say a brand, but it was gravy granules.”

The Strictly Come Dancing host revealed she had already undergone a spray tan before filming on location got underway, but by episode five, she felt she was in need of a re-do, so took matters into her own hands.

If you're curious, this is what Claudia looked like on the fifth episode of The Traitors' latest season BBC/Studio Lambert/Llara Plaza

“You’re wearing tweed, but what else do you need? Gravy granules,” she joked.

“They came from a shop - there are shops there - and it’s really good. It really works.”

And while her revelation may have been made on the panel show Would I Lie To You? last week, Claudia was insistent she was actually telling the truth throughout her claims.

However, as fans of the British presenter will know, this isn’t her first time getting inventive when it comes to her tan.

Back in 2022, Claudia owned up to having used both tea and gravy (we’re guessing not at the same time, though), to help achieve her signature tan back in her university days.