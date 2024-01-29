The Traitors stars Harry and Mollie Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

The Traitors came to an explosive end last week, with Harry managing to pull the wool over enough of his fellow players’ eyes to scoop that enormous prize pot for himself.

In the end, Harry and Mollie were the final two contestants in the running, with long-term Traitor Harry eventually securing the prize over Faithful Mollie.

The two had forged a strong friendship during their time on the show, and it’s fair to say Mollie was less than impressed to discover Harry had been lying to her from the start.

Mollie looking through the fire and shouting "FUCK!" after Harry's Betrayal for TV Moment of the Year #TheTraitors #TraitorsUK pic.twitter.com/Q8K39KaV7J — Ariadne Griffin 🦋 (@Ariadne_Reviews) January 26, 2024

Viewers last saw Mollie declaring “oh my fucking god” and walking out of the Round Table room with one last declaration of “fuck!” – leaving fans of the show wondering whether their friendship was irreparably damaged.

Well, we’re pleased to report it wasn’t.

During an interview on Monday’s edition of This Morning, Harry told presenters Rylan Clark and Rochelle Humes: “When [the cameras stopped rolling], she was still worrying about me. And she didn’t want me to feel like she hated me.

“As soon as it stopped, she wanted to see me. I was a bit worried going in, I thought she was going to be behind the door and put me out of my misery! But no, she just gave me a massive hug and said, ‘I love and hate you at the same time’.”

“This is the game, to be a Traitor from the start and carry on lying,” Mollie also told him, with Harry adding: “And I think that shows her personality to a tee. How amazing. Because I wouldn’t blame her if she still hated me now.”

This year's Traitors finalists in the last stage of the competition BBC/Studio Lamberty/Paul Chappells

Earlier in the day, Mollie was also asked about her friendship with Harry while being interviewed on Lorraine.

“It’s a hard time in there,” Mollie said. “You do make real, good bonds with people, and I think people forget how much time we spend together, because obviously you guys only see an hour.

“So they’re real friendships, and it does start to get hard, especially towards the end.”

Asked about Harry, Mollie insisted: “We’re fine. It’s a game, and I think people do forget we signed ourselves up for that game, and there was always a chance that someone was going to be lying to you. It was a fact – there was always going to be a chance that you were going to be close with that person.

“You have to remember the friendships are real, you can’t lose them because of the game.”

Sharing her version of what happened after the cameras stopped rolling, Mollie revealed: “I had my moment, which I needed. We all saw me walk out.

“I actually managed to talk to my parents and my boyfriend, and they helped me get my head screwed back on, and they were like, ‘you’re fine, we’re so proud of you’.

“And then I saw Harry, I think I called him another naughty word, and then we had a hug. And I went back to normal.”

The Traitors' final five with host Claudia Winkleman BBC/Studio Lambert/Paul Chappells

Meanwhile, Harry also took the opportunity to shoot down any speculation about a potential romance between himself and Mollie.

“I’ve got an amazing girlfriend that I love dearly, she’s got an amazing boyfriend who I’ve met, she’s a legend,” he told This Morning. “We’re just two young people who built a genuine connection.”

Although The Traitors is now official over for another year, a third season is already confirmed to be in the works, casting for which is now open.

The BBC is also going to be showing international seasons of The Traitors throughout 2024 – while rumours have also begun about a potential celebrity version of the hit show in the UK.

