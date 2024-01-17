These Are The Questions You Have To Answer If You Want To Get On The Traitors Season 3

Claudia Winkleman and the stars of The Traitors season 2 BBC/Studio Lambert

With The Traitors currently dominating the national conversation thanks to its gripping second season, you might well be thinking that you could do a better job than some of the hopefuls currently competing for that hefty cash prize.

If that sounds at all like you, the time to put your money where your mouth is has arrived.

The hit BBC reality show has already been renewed for a third series, with applications already open for potential future Traitors.

And this got us to thinking… exactly what are producers looking for in contestants?

Well, if you did feel like applying, you first of all need to confirm that you’re over the age of 18, are eligible to work in the UK and will be available for a full four weeks of filming in the spring and summer of this year.

But after asking for all of the usual info you’d expect from an application form (name, age, job and hometown), that’s when things really start to get interesting.

Applicants are then asked to “tell us about yourself” (in 1000 characters or less), share what they made of previous contestants’ gameplay and specify whether they’d rather be a “Traitor” or a “Faithful” (although the final decision does fall to Claudia Winkleman herself, apparently).

These are the intriguing questions that then follow:

What would be your strategy to win?

What is the best lie you have ever told? Did you get away with it?

Are you good at keeping secrets – what is the biggest one you’ve kept?

Are you more likely to make a decision based on your head or heart? Why?

What has been the most significant moment in your life so far and how has it shaped you as a person?

How would the people closest to you describe you?

What are you most passionate about in life? Why?

Why should you be picked to play The Traitors?

If you were to win, what would you do with the prize money?

Applicants are also invited to share their social media accounts, and supply a one-minute clip “telling us about yourself, why you want to be on The Traitors and what your game plan would be”.

Interested? Well, Traitors-to-be have until Sunday 11 February to get their applications in here.