The Traitors' Star Paul's First Time On A TV Game Show Wasn't Exactly A Successful One

Paul Gorton has so far managed to fool his fellow contestants on The Traitors BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

So far, The Traitors star Paul Gorton has been playing a brilliant game on the current series, winning over his fellow contestants who have no idea he’s actually one of the show’s resident “Traitors”.

However, it turns out this isn’t his first time competing for money on a TV game show – and his previous stint was a lot less successful.

Since the new series of The Traitors got underway, it’s been revealed that Paul appeared on Deal Or No Deal way back in 2010.

Paul with fellow Traitors Ash and Harry BBC/Studio Lambert

Towards the end of last year, Paul gave an interview to iNews about his time on the show, particularly how much he was won over by host Noel Edmonds.

“I don’t know whether that was just me, but I couldn’t keep my eyes off him,” he told the outlet, months before he was announced as a cast member on The Traitors. “You know, some people are just born for the job that they’re in. He was born to be a host on that show. He did it so well.

And while Paul had the top prize of £250K in his box on four different occasions during other players’ games, he was a lot less lucky when it came to his own game.

We’ll let this image speak for itself.

Paul discovers his fate on Deal Or No Deal Channel 4

Oh dear.

Just a few days into the current series of The Traitors, and things in the castle are already starting to get a bit tense.

As it turns out, though, this is something Paul is used to.

Reflecting on his time on Deal Or No Deal to iNews, he revealed there were widespread rumours of a supposed “mole” among the team.

“It’s so weird when you’re outside of it, you go, how did I believe that?” he recalled. “But when you’re in there, you go, ‘Do they? Have they got ears everywhere? Have they got microphones in the bedrooms?’.

“You would kind of give a little bit of information away to someone privately, but then Noel would bring it up on the show. And it puts you in this weird state of paranoia. And because that hotel and that studio are your new worlds, you believe everything goes on in there.”

After Paul told one contestant the lowest amount he’d say yes to was £15,000, this turned out to be the first offer made by the mysterious “Banker”.

“As soon as it came through, I didn’t think about the money, I just thought to myself: ‘Oh my God, the mole is real’,” he admitted.

Watch Paul’s episode of Deal Or No Deal in full on YouTube below. You can also listen to Paul recant his experiences on the recently-revived game show on the podcast Chatbix here: