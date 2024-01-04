It Turns Out The Traitors Icon Diane Has A Surprising Connection With Game Of Thrones

The Traitors fave Diane BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Traitors season two.

Those who couldn’t resist taking a sneak peek at the latest instalments of The Traitors on iPlayer after the new series launched on BBC One on Wednesday night will have seen new fan-favourite Diane at the centre of some interesting chat.

Faithfuls member Zack was seen airing his belief there may be a secret family connection in the castle, putting forward a theory that Diane and Paul might be withholding the fact they’re mother and son from the rest of the contestants.

And while Zack wasn’t exactly on the money with his guessing, Diane does have an interesting family connection outside of the castle – and it has to do with Game Of Thrones.

The former schoolteacher is actually mum to actor Kerr Logan, who played Mathos Seaworth in the award-winning fantasy show.

Kerr Logan in 2017 Brian de Rivera Simon via Getty Images

Kerr confirmed this on X (formerly Twitter) in the lead-up to The Traitors’ return, commenting: “My mother is on the traitors. My mother is on the traitors. My mother is on the traitors. She’s bonkers. I’m scared.”

He previously revealed to his Instagram followers that he had no idea his mum had taken part in the show until he spotted her in the cast photo when it was released earlier this week.

“How is one supposed to react when immediate family of yours is in this picture and you’ve only just found out along with the rest of the UK,” he wrote.

Diane quickly emerged as a real scene-stealer in the new season of The Traitors, which wasn’t lost on her son.

“My mother is trending on Twitter… one of the more surreal nights of my life,” he joked on X.

