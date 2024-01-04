Warning: This article contains spoilers for the second season of The Traitors.
The much-anticipated second series of The Traitors finally got underway on Wednesday night, and it didn’t take long for one member of the cast to win over viewers.
During this year’s launch show, it seemed the name on every Traitors fan’s lips was Diane, the former school teacher who wasted no time in observing everything she could, putting forward her own theories as to the Traitors’ identities and, impressively, keeping her cool at all times.
By the end of the evening, Diane’s name was trending on X (formerly known as Twitter), with many viewers hailing her as a new queen of reality TV for 2024 after just one episode…
Her no-nonsense approach to sleuthing certainly impressed viewers…
…as did her insistence that the cast “don’t have to hug” all 21 of their co-stars when they’re trying to enjoy a bit of breakfast…
Fans have already started imagining what her days as a teacher must have been like...
But we think Rylan Clark summed up Diane’s appeal best of all…
Wednesday’s launch show saw host Claudia Winkleman choosing the series’ first three Traitors, after which the trio were then tasked with picking one member of the remaining cast to welcome into their fold as a fourth Traitor.
The first three episodes of The Traitors season two are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer. Episodes two and three will also air at 9pm on BBC One on Thursday and Friday night, respectively.