The cast of The Traitors season 2 BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the second season of The Traitors.

The much-anticipated second series of The Traitors finally got underway on Wednesday night, and it didn’t take long for one member of the cast to win over viewers.

During this year’s launch show, it seemed the name on every Traitors fan’s lips was Diane, the former school teacher who wasted no time in observing everything she could, putting forward her own theories as to the Traitors’ identities and, impressively, keeping her cool at all times.

By the end of the evening, Diane’s name was trending on X (formerly known as Twitter), with many viewers hailing her as a new queen of reality TV for 2024 after just one episode…

twitter to diane after just one episode #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/Um9fuqvt8h — Gareth Clarke (@gxrethclarke) January 3, 2024

Diane with the ginger Bob is killing me! She’s gonna be TV gold. She’s been eyeing up EVERYONE 🤣 #TheTraitors — Yshee Black (@ysheeblack) January 3, 2024

the french new wave ruffled coquettecore bob… the anne robinson stare… the absolute lack of convivial affection… she’s got it all pic.twitter.com/S8ocsW26j3 — Daisy Chandley (@daisychandley) January 3, 2024

Where did they find Diane I am OBSESSED — traitoni collette stan account (@HarryPhillips15) January 3, 2024

diane, you have been selected as the queen that gay twitter shall stan for the next month #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/iMrlHVIQHQ — Dula Peep (@RobDavid_) January 3, 2024

The gays to Diane now they’ve chosen her as their new Queen: #TheTraitorsUK pic.twitter.com/uReLghFCzs — Dean (@DeanWilliam) January 3, 2024

Her no-nonsense approach to sleuthing certainly impressed viewers…

diane the minute the blindfolds came off #thetraitors pic.twitter.com/KbpsBAwo9U — chris (@tyzyn) January 3, 2024

Diane watching every little thing during breakfast #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/4gTxqAFIRB — Adam (@alittlebitadam) January 3, 2024

Diane every episode when she has a new hunch #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/oUKAuhAaOt — Aaron Price-Moore (@aarondaniel_9) January 3, 2024

Before this series is through Diane is going to have people confessing to crimes they've not even committed.#TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/fOsigcHPzk — Prork (@Prork) January 3, 2024

Diane sussing out three out of four traitors within 2 episodes omg. #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/9fVj1eFB2s — Sky 𖦹 (@daughterwound) January 3, 2024

Diane picking up on absolutely everything #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/ihgpJu1p5W — Steven Bonaventure x (@absolutegazelle) January 3, 2024

…as did her insistence that the cast “don’t have to hug” all 21 of their co-stars when they’re trying to enjoy a bit of breakfast…

Diane saying “oh my god we don’t all have to hug” 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #TheTraitorsUK pic.twitter.com/ge7rVN3LNS — lukey star (@luxxy_bee) January 3, 2024

Obsessed with Diane and "we don't all have to hug", she is the main character already #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/tN8PE1iew4 — Sophie (@sophielmg) January 3, 2024

Diane saying we don't all have to hug is so relatable tbh 😂 #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/Va9V6YUGLA — Stagey Medic (@agemjourney) January 3, 2024

Diane saying ‘we don’t all have to hug’. ICON #TheTraitors — Lew 🪴 (@happygolewis) January 3, 2024

Fans have already started imagining what her days as a teacher must have been like...

Ar Di the teacher sussing out one the Traitors before they’ve even left the table… I bet she always knew who threw the gluesticks around her class #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/cDZchKvXuX — teen-sel (@BRATTYBARBl) January 3, 2024

I absolutely know that she took no shit from SLT or parents when she was a teacher. Ofsted didn’t watch her, she watched them. #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/2WbcOj3PbU — Ashley (@AshleyJamesH) January 3, 2024

Ran the school residential trips like the navy #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/wTs8Jz427T — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) January 3, 2024

But we think Rylan Clark summed up Diane’s appeal best of all…

Never been more afraid of being found out by her and I’m not even a traitor on the show pic.twitter.com/VHzC6MyHY8 — R Y L A N (@Rylan) January 3, 2024

Wednesday’s launch show saw host Claudia Winkleman choosing the series’ first three Traitors, after which the trio were then tasked with picking one member of the remaining cast to welcome into their fold as a fourth Traitor.