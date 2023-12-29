Claudia Winkleman Reveals Why She Almost Quit The Traitors Ahead Of Series 2

Claudia Winkleman pictured on the set of The Traitors BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

Claudia Winkleman has admitted she was initially reluctant to return to The Traitors after the success of its first series.

After more than a year away from our screens, fans’ patience is finally being rewarded when the long-awaited second season of The Traitors gets underway.

Advertisement

However, while Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia will once again be back at the helm, she’s revealed she needed some talking into it, despite having loved the show’s first run so much.

“I’m feeling nervous and weird about it,” Claudia told Heat magazine. “I originally said ‘let’s just leave it as this magical thing that happened’. Then the head of BBC took my temperature.”

She added: “I just don’t want people’s expectations to be so high.”

Claudia in The Traitors' iconic castle in the Scottish Highlands BBC/Studio Lambert/LLARA PLAZA

Claudia expressed similar sentiments during a BBC interview earlier in the month.

She explained: “[I feel] so excited. I’m obviously terrified people won’t like it as much as series one, but that’s normal right?”

Advertisement

The new series of The Traitors will launch on Wednesday 3 January on BBC One, after which the first three episodes will all be available to stream on iPlayer.

New instalments will then follow every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Sharing what fans of the show should expect from the new cast, Claudia teased: “They are all excellent. They come having seen the first series so are more quick to suspect but they all play a brilliant game. I wish I could say more but I’ll be fired…”