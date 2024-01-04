A Former Traitors Star Just Made A Bold Admission About Those Breakfast Table Scenes

The Traitors' breakfast scenes are always a stand-out moment in each episode BBC

Undoubtedly one of the biggest temptations about signing up for The Traitors is the thought of a lavish free breakfast every morning (even if there’s always a chance it’s going to be the site of a full-blown screaming match between some of your fellow guests).

In all iterations of The Traitors, breakfast time forms a central part of the show, as it gives the contestants a chance to relax ahead of a day of trials and speculation – not to mention the fact it’s where they discover which member of the cast has been murdered overnight.

Advertisement

However, we’re afraid we’ve learned some unpleasant and, indeed, slightly distressing news about the show’s morning scenes.

Season one contestant Ivan Brett told his X followers on Thursday morning: “I’m sorry guys, it’s time to come clean and leak something shocking about The Traitors.

“It pains me to tell you, but that breakfast is REALLY DRY AND NOT VERY NICE.”

I'm sorry guys, it's time to come clean and leak something shocking about #TheTraitors. It pains me to tell you, but that breakfast is REALLY DRY AND NOT VERY NICE pic.twitter.com/aQUcr2khJ7 — Ivan Brett (@IvanBrett) January 4, 2024

On one hand, we’re gutted at the thought of the Faithfuls chowing down on stale pastries first thing in the morning. But on the other... breakfast food left out in the open under TV lights? Makes sense.

Advertisement

The new season of the Bafta-winning reality show got underway on Wednesday night, with Claudia Winkleman choosing the first three contestants to become Traitors, after which the trio selected a fourth from the remaining members of the team.