Already Mourning The End Of The Traitors? Well, The BBC Has An Exciting Update For You

With just two episodes left of the current series of The Traitors, we’re already feeling bereft at the thought of the show coming to an end.

If that sounds at all familiar – we’re pleased to say the BBC has thrown us something of a lifeline.

On Thursday morning, the broadcaster confirmed that they’ll be airing three different international versions of The Traitors in 2024.

This begins with the second (and, from the sounds of things, final!) season of The Traitors Australia, which is due to begin airing on BBC Three literally as soon as the UK season comes to an end on Friday (the whole series is also dropping on iPlayer at the same time).

And while The Traitors New Zealand will also be coming to the BBC later this year, it’s the return of The Traitors US that we’re particularly excited about.

Not only does The Traitors US (currently airing across the pond, but coming to the BBC in the not-too-distant future) boast reality TV legends from the States, the cast also includes Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Drag Race royalty Peppermint and, for reasons we still can’t get our head around, former speaker of the house John Bercow.

Before all that, though, there’s the current series to get out of the way.

With another mysterious “murder” taking place on Wednesday, just seven contestants now remain in the running for that hefty cash prize, including two Traitors, Harry and Andrew.