Diane's Reaction To The Latest Goings On In The Traitors Is Nothing Short Of A Work Of Art

The Traitors' Diane and Ross Instagram/BBC

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of The Traitors.

The Traitors icon Diane may be long gone from this year’s series, but her presence is still very much felt.

Heading into Wednesday’s episode of the gripping BBC reality show, viewers were keen to see a newly-recruited Ross plotting vengeance on Harry and Andrew, after finding out they were responsible for the “murder” of his mum.

Advertisement

Unfortunately… that’s not quite how things turned out.

Instead, Harry’s scheme panned out exactly as he’d hoped, with the group turning on Ross at the Round Table, ultimately leading to his banishment from the group.

Along with the rest of the nation, Diane watched the whole thing play out on Wednesday night – and it’s safe to say she had a big reaction to the whole thing.

Someone sign her up for Celebrity Gogglebox, quick!

“They were gunning for you since breakfast,” she later added on Instagram. “You were AMAZING son. You did us proud. And what an exit.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Diane has also become pivotal in The Traitors’ marketing campaign since her infamous exit at the hands of the “poisoned chalice”...

After Ross’ elimination – and a mysterious “murder” that will be unveiled at the beginning of Thursday’s instalment – just seven contestants are now left in the game, including Traitors Harry and Andrew.

To be honest, with only two episodes left in the series, we’re already starting the grieving process – but it’s worth keeping in mind that The Apprentice is also kicking off next week, and there’s always the American version to tide us over, too.