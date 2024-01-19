The Traitors Fans Have A Big Reaction As Paul Unveils Inspiration Behind His Gameplay

Paul in The Traitors' turret BBC/Studio Lambert

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of The Traitors.

Whatever you thought of him, there’s no denying that Paul’s stint on the second season of The Traitors was the stuff of reality TV gold.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen Paul begging Claudia Winkleman to be made one of the show’s titular Traitors, before murdering his way through the group, pulling the wool over Faithfuls’ eyes and even turning on more than one of his co-horts.

However, in Thursday night’s instalment, Paul came unstuck when word got back to fellow Traitor Harry that Paul had been trying to cast doubt on him during a private conversation.

Harry then led the crusade to oust Paul from the group – revealing him as a Traitor to everyone.

You know what Paul, you deserve to take a bow. You played the villain role with relish and aplomb, gave us what we all wanted and kept us entertained for weeks. Take a bow Paul, and, as ever, take a bow casting team. #TheTraitors https://t.co/SlK4E6xj1r — Jack Yeo (@jackryeo) January 18, 2024

After the episode, Paul made an appearance on spin-off show Uncloaked, where he made a bold admission about who he was channelling in the castle.

He told host Ed Gamble: “I was trying to get into character like that whole time when I was there. I was reading American Psycho, I was trying to picture Patrick Bateman.”

And it’s fair to say the American Psycho comparison sparked a big reaction on social media:

Paul saying on Uncloaked that he read American Psycho to get into character #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/BBEdmKXCIv — han 🧚♀️ (@fictionalhan) January 18, 2024

PAUL THETRAITORS WAS READING AMERICAN PSYCHO IM CRYING — uncle santa (@ianmewkovich) January 18, 2024

Paul confirms on #TheTraitors Uncloaked that he was reading American Psycho in the castle and was acting like Patrick Bateman throughout! Incredible. — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) January 18, 2024

Dying at Paul on Traitors Uncloaked saying he was basing himself on Patrick Bateman when he was being a traitor 😆😆😆 — Jenn Gannon (@thejenngannon) January 18, 2024

Not Paul citing American Psycho as his preparation material !!! #uncloaked — Amanda Fawcett (@AmandaForceIt) January 18, 2024

lmao at Paul saying he read American Psycho to get into character #TheTraitors — Stephen Kelly (@StephenPKelly) January 18, 2024

Paul saying he read American Psycho to get into character makes sooo much sense lmao 💀 #TheTraitors — Claire Rollins (@Claireyyyy) January 18, 2024

So, on the Traitors: You're Fired thing, Paul said he was reading American Psycho every night trying to be more Bateman. He nailed it. https://t.co/E9FLJ3OQnt — Jason Sinclair (@jlsinc) January 19, 2024

I’ve been saying Paul is like Patrick Bateman from episode 1 #TheTraitorsUK — Dan Taylor (@dantaylor26) January 18, 2024

This week’s Traitors triple-bill will conclude on Friday night, where we’ll learn which one of the Faithfuls Harry and new recruit Andrew have decided to murder this time around.

After that, we’re into the final week of the current series, after which we’ll find out whether that massive prize pot will go to the Faithfuls or the remaining Traitors.