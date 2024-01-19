The Traitors Fans Have A Big Reaction As Paul Unveils Inspiration Behind His Gameplay

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of The Traitors.
Whatever you thought of him, there’s no denying that Paul’s stint on the second season of The Traitors was the stuff of reality TV gold.
Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen Paul begging Claudia Winkleman to be made one of the show’s titular Traitors, before murdering his way through the group, pulling the wool over Faithfuls’ eyes and even turning on more than one of his co-horts.
However, in Thursday night’s instalment, Paul came unstuck when word got back to fellow Traitor Harry that Paul had been trying to cast doubt on him during a private conversation.
Harry then led the crusade to oust Paul from the group – revealing him as a Traitor to everyone.
After the episode, Paul made an appearance on spin-off show Uncloaked, where he made a bold admission about who he was channelling in the castle.
He told host Ed Gamble: “I was trying to get into character like that whole time when I was there. I was reading American Psycho, I was trying to picture Patrick Bateman.”
And it’s fair to say the American Psycho comparison sparked a big reaction on social media:
This week’s Traitors triple-bill will conclude on Friday night, where we’ll learn which one of the Faithfuls Harry and new recruit Andrew have decided to murder this time around.
After that, we’re into the final week of the current series, after which we’ll find out whether that massive prize pot will go to the Faithfuls or the remaining Traitors.
The Traitors continues on Friday night at 9pm on BBC One.