These Are The 18 Candidates Vying For An Investment On The New Series Of The Apprentice

Alan Sugar posing with the 18 new Apprentice candidates Ray Burmiston/BBC/Naked

Feeling a little blue about the fact the current series of The Traitors is almost over? Well, we’ve got news to keep reality TV fans happy.

Not only are we mere days away from the new series of The Apprentice, which launches on Thursday 1 February, the show has also unveiled the candidates for this year’s run.

Advertisement

And we’re happy to report the group is as eclectic as ever – and their introductory taglines are just as wonderfully cringe.

Get to know the new group of hopefuls below...

Amina Khan

Apprentice candidate Amina Khan BBC/Naked

From: Ilford

Current Job: Pharmacist and business owner

She says: “When I was 13 years old, I remember sitting in school one day and made a pact to myself that I would do whatever it takes to become a millionaire. Having grown up in an underprivileged background with two immigrant parents trying to make ends meet, I have been relentlessly grinding since then to get to where I am today.”

Dr Asif Munaf

The Apprentice hopeful Dr Asif Munaf Ray Burmiston/BBC/Naked

Advertisement

From: Sheffield

Current Job: Wellness brand owner

He says: “I’ve got an extremely high IQ. I’ve got an extremely high bench press. And to top it off, I’m quite good on the eyes.”

Flo Edwards

The Apprentice candidate Flo Edwards Ray Burmiston/BBC/Naked

From: Recruitment consultant

Current Job: London

She says: “My warning to the other candidates? Don’t underestimate me. I’m here to win.”

Foluso Falade

The Apprentice hopeful Foluso Falade Ray Burmiston/BBC/Naked

From: Manchester

Current Job: Project manager

She says: ” With my people-focused attitude, I plan on building an empire in an ethical way, whilst raising up inspiring people along the way.”

Jack Davies

Jack Davies in his Apprentice promo photo Ray Burmiston/BBC/Naked

Advertisement

From: Bristol

Current Job: Recruitment director

He says: “Failure is never an option.”

Maura Rath

Maura Rath is one of Alan Sugar's new potential Apprentices Ray Burmiston/BBC/Naked

From: Wexford

Current Job: Yoga company owner

She says: “I deserve Lord Sugar’s investment because my business promotes positivity and well-being, in a profitable and scalable way, with five income streams.”

Noor Bouziane

The Apprentice hopeful Noor Bouziane Ray Burmiston/BBC/Naked

From: Liverpool

Current Job: Jewellery company owner

She says: “I have competitiveness in my blood. I will go to any length to win this process.”

Oliver Medworth

Oliver Medworth is another of Alan Sugar's new arrivals Ray Burmiston/BBC/Naked

From: Yorkshire

Current Job: Sales executive

He says: “I am a selling machine. I work the markets selling gin and tonic and there aren’t many customers that leave without buying.”

Advertisement

Onyeka Nweze

The Apprentice candidate Onyeka Nweze Ray Burmiston/BBC/Naked

From: London

Current Job: Chartered company secretary

She says: “If Lord Sugar is ready to make some serious money, then he needs me... my business is going to be making 10 million within the first five years.”

Paul Bowen

The Apprentice hopeful Paul Bowen Ray Burmiston/BBC/Naked

From: Lancashire

Current Job: Pie company director

He says: “I have great ideas and great business acumen, along with a work hard attitude. My organisation and planning is my weakness. But with Lord Sugar’s strategy and my passion and ideas, I could make him Lord of the Pies.”

Dr. Paul Midha

Dr Paul Midha is hoping for an investment from Alan Sugar Ray Burmiston/BBC/Naked

Advertisement

From: Leeds

Current Job: Dental group owner

He says: “Presenting a product-based business plan to Lord Sugar, I aim to revolutionise the healthcare attire market.”

Phil Turner

The Apprentice hopeful Phil Turner Ray Burmiston/BBC/Naked

From: Bognor Regis

Current Job: Pie company owner

He says: “I live by the motto ‘we win or we learn’. There is no failure that I have encountered in business or life that has not been necessary for growth. Failure is necessary for success.”

Rachel Woolford

Fitness enthusiast Rachel is hoping for Alan Sugar's investment Ray Burmiston/BBC/Naked

From: Leeds

Current Job: Boutique fitness studio owner

She says: “For a long time, I did absolutely everything in my business - teaching classes, payroll, cleaning, accounts - you name it, I was doing it. Once I learnt that it’s ok to delegate and outsource some of these jobs, I started to scale my business. I finally understood the phrase “work on your business, not in it”.

Advertisement

Raj Chohan

The Apprentice candidate Raj Chohan Ray Burmiston/BBC/Naked

From: Leamington Spa

Current Job: Mortgage broker

She says: “I want to be the UK’s leading lady within the bridging world of finance [and] a multi-millionaire by 50!”

Sam Saadet

The Apprentice's Sam Saadet Ray Burmiston/BBC/Naked

From: Essex

Current Job: Pre and post-natal fitness coachc

He/she says: “I am one of the savviest, go-getting women I know! This business is all focused on something I am very passionate about whilst also making money too - it’s a win win.”

Steve Darken

The Apprentice hopeful Steve Darken BBC/Naked

Advertisement

From: London

Current Job: Management consultant

He says: “Don’t judge me by my suit and tie – I’m not just another corporate!”

Tre Lowe

Tre Lowe is another of Alan Sugar's candidates Ray Burmiston/BBC/Naked

From: London

Current Job: Music and wellness entrepreneur

He says: “People think I am a cool dude. But underneath all of that, I am a super-geek. I have always had a fascination with how things work.”

Virdi Singh Mazaria

Music producer Virdi Singh Mazaria is a candidate on the new series of The Apprentice Ray Burmiston/BBC/Naked

From: Leicester

Current Job: Music producer