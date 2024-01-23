These Are The 18 Candidates Vying For An Investment On The New Series Of The Apprentice

Feeling a little blue about the fact the current series of The Traitors is almost over? Well, we’ve got news to keep reality TV fans happy.
Not only are we mere days away from the new series of The Apprentice, which launches on Thursday 1 February, the show has also unveiled the candidates for this year’s run.
And we’re happy to report the group is as eclectic as ever – and their introductory taglines are just as wonderfully cringe.
Get to know the new group of hopefuls below...
Amina Khan
From: Ilford
Current Job: Pharmacist and business owner
She says: “When I was 13 years old, I remember sitting in school one day and made a pact to myself that I would do whatever it takes to become a millionaire. Having grown up in an underprivileged background with two immigrant parents trying to make ends meet, I have been relentlessly grinding since then to get to where I am today.”
Dr Asif Munaf
From: Sheffield
Current Job: Wellness brand owner
He says: “I’ve got an extremely high IQ. I’ve got an extremely high bench press. And to top it off, I’m quite good on the eyes.”
Flo Edwards
From: Recruitment consultant
Current Job: London
She says: “My warning to the other candidates? Don’t underestimate me. I’m here to win.”
Foluso Falade
From: Manchester
Current Job: Project manager
She says: ” With my people-focused attitude, I plan on building an empire in an ethical way, whilst raising up inspiring people along the way.”
Jack Davies
From: Bristol
Current Job: Recruitment director
He says: “Failure is never an option.”
Maura Rath
From: Wexford
Current Job: Yoga company owner
She says: “I deserve Lord Sugar’s investment because my business promotes positivity and well-being, in a profitable and scalable way, with five income streams.”
Noor Bouziane
From: Liverpool
Current Job: Jewellery company owner
She says: “I have competitiveness in my blood. I will go to any length to win this process.”
Oliver Medworth
From: Yorkshire
Current Job: Sales executive
He says: “I am a selling machine. I work the markets selling gin and tonic and there aren’t many customers that leave without buying.”
Onyeka Nweze
From: London
Current Job: Chartered company secretary
She says: “If Lord Sugar is ready to make some serious money, then he needs me... my business is going to be making 10 million within the first five years.”
Paul Bowen
From: Lancashire
Current Job: Pie company director
He says: “I have great ideas and great business acumen, along with a work hard attitude. My organisation and planning is my weakness. But with Lord Sugar’s strategy and my passion and ideas, I could make him Lord of the Pies.”
Dr. Paul Midha
From: Leeds
Current Job: Dental group owner
He says: “Presenting a product-based business plan to Lord Sugar, I aim to revolutionise the healthcare attire market.”
Phil Turner
From: Bognor Regis
Current Job: Pie company owner
He says: “I live by the motto ‘we win or we learn’. There is no failure that I have encountered in business or life that has not been necessary for growth. Failure is necessary for success.”
Rachel Woolford
From: Leeds
Current Job: Boutique fitness studio owner
She says: “For a long time, I did absolutely everything in my business - teaching classes, payroll, cleaning, accounts - you name it, I was doing it. Once I learnt that it’s ok to delegate and outsource some of these jobs, I started to scale my business. I finally understood the phrase “work on your business, not in it”.
Raj Chohan
From: Leamington Spa
Current Job: Mortgage broker
She says: “I want to be the UK’s leading lady within the bridging world of finance [and] a multi-millionaire by 50!”
Sam Saadet
From: Essex
Current Job: Pre and post-natal fitness coachc
He/she says: “I am one of the savviest, go-getting women I know! This business is all focused on something I am very passionate about whilst also making money too - it’s a win win.”
Steve Darken
From: London
Current Job: Management consultant
He says: “Don’t judge me by my suit and tie – I’m not just another corporate!”
Tre Lowe
From: London
Current Job: Music and wellness entrepreneur
He says: “People think I am a cool dude. But underneath all of that, I am a super-geek. I have always had a fascination with how things work.”
Virdi Singh Mazaria
From: Leicester
Current Job: Music producer
He says: “DJ. Host. MC. The other candidates are just extras on my journey to the top.”